Paavli Culture Factory listed among Europe's best concert venues

Tallinn's Paavli Culture Factory (Paavli Kultuurivabrik) has been included on a list of Europe's top music venues for its development of concert culture and the European music industry.

The list was put together by LiveEurope and includes venues in twenty-four countries, including the UK, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Greece and Italy.

"Although Paavli Culture Factory has not even officially been open for a year, Liveurope gave us this opportunity thanks to our hard work and reliability. This is a tribute to the unwavering commitment and sense of mission of our entire team," said," said founder Roman Demchenko.

The factory opened last summer at the end of Paavli tanäv in Tallinn.

During its first year, Boy Harsher, Ewert & The Two Dragons, Sungazer, Algiers, Gameboy Tetris and Mr. Eazi were among those who performed at the venue, while Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Chelsea Wolfe, and William Basinski have already confirmed for 2024.

"Our ambition is, of course, focused on music, but we are not just a concert venue or a club. We want to create a holistic ecosystem for music and just give people a really cool place to visit," Demchenko added.

Paavli Kultuurivabrik also offers a literary program, community garden events, and stand-up comedy.

Liveurope is a pan-European initiative that supports concert venues in their efforts to promote European musical diversity.

Sveta Bar, which closed its doors at the end of last year, was previously included in the list.

--

