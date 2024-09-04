Scottish producer Hudson Mohawke coming to Tallinn this fall

Hudson Mohawke.
Hudson Mohawke. Source: Johnnie Chambers
On November 9, Scottish producer, composer and DJ Hudson Mohawke will be performing at Paavli Culture Factory in Tallinn. Based in Glasgow, Mohawke has worked with artists including A$AP Rocky, Kanye West, Drake, Lil Wayne, Pusha T and Charli XCX.

Hudson Mohawke began his career as a musician in 2006, before gaining increased recognition as one half of the duo TNGHT, alongside Canadian producer Lunice. TNGHT released their eponymous EP in 2012; that same year, Mohawke began a series of collaborations with Kanye West.

His own most recent album, "Cry Sugar," was released in 2022, but in recent years he has also worked with artists including Tiga and Nikki Nair. As a DJ, he has performed at festivals including Primavera Sound and Dekmantel.

In Tallinn this November, Hudson Mohawke will be joined at Paavli Culture Factory by fellow Red Bull Music Academy alum Metabora and event series Net Cafe cofounder White Gloss.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Scottish producer Hudson Mohawke coming to Tallinn this fall

