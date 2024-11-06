American rapper The Game coming to Tallinn next spring

Popular American rapper The Game has announced a tour marking the 20th anniversary of his debut album, "The Documentary." Tour dates include a stop in Estonia next spring, where he will perform for the first time at Tallinn Creative Hub on April 1.

Released in 2005, "The Documentary" cemented The Game's position as a dominant force in hip-hop, debuting at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and earning widespread critical acclaim.

Featuring hits like "Hate It or Love It," "How We Do" and "Dreams," the album became a cultural touchstone, helping to reinvigorate the West Coast rap scene. Pitchfork also ranked it as one of the top 50 albums of 2005.

The Grammy-nominated Compton native has also worked with a slew of prominent artists, including 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.

As he celebrates the 20th anniversary of "The Documentary," this tour will be a tribute to The Game's legacy and the lasting impact his debut album has had on the rap genre worldwide. It will be a celebration of hip-hop culture, and give fans a chance to see one of the genre's most legendary artists perform his most influential work live.

The Documentary 20th Anniversary Tour is coming to Tallinn Creative Hub on April 1, 2025, where Estonian rapper Genka will open for The Game.

