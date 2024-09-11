Imagine Dragons announce June 2025 Tallinn show

Imagine Dragons.
Imagine Dragons. Source: Press materials
Imagine Dragons are set to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) on June 3, 2025 as part of their "Loom" world tour.

Formed in 2008, Imagine Dragons are based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their current lineup consists of Dan Reynolds (vocals), Wayne Sermon (guitar), and Ben McKee (bass)

The band's sixth studio album, "Loom," was released in June 2024 and delves into themes of change and introspection.

Dan Reynolds describes "Loom" as a deeply personal project, reflecting significant shifts in his life. "I really love the word 'loom,'" Reynolds said. "I've always thought of it as something bad that's coming your way, but really, it could be anything - good or bad. I also love the double meaning, representing a loom where all these pieces come together to make something beautiful."

He continues, "I've had a lot of changes in my life. I had just gotten out of a ten-year relationship, and that's probably the main theme of "Loom". It's really an album about a relationship – the end of it, the beginning of it, and what it means to coexist and find happiness."

Throughout their career, Imagine Dragons have earned numerous accolades, including three American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, a Grammy Award, and more.

At the June 2025 concert in Tallinn the band will perform music from "Loom" along with a selection of their classic hits.

Tickets for Imagine Dragons' concert at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on June 3, 2025 go on presale on September 11 from 10 a.m. Public sales begin on September 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available from Piletilevi.

Editor: Kaspar Villup, Michael Cole

