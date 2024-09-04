Led Zep legend Robert Plant announces 2025 Tallinn show with Saving Grace

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and his current band Saving Grace are set to perform live in Estonia next May. Plant and Saving Grace will be appearing at Tallinn's Alexela Concert Hall on May 21, 2025.

Formed in 2019, Saving Grace is a collaborative ensemble featuring Suzi Dian on vocals, Oli Jefferson on percussion, Tony Kelsey on mandolin and guitars, Matt Worley on banjo and guitars, and, of course, Robert Plant himself also on vocals.

The band's performances have been described as a journey from a whisper to a scream, blending sensitive arrangements with dynamic crescendos that leave audiences spellbound. Their setlist is a carefully curated collection of diverse cover versions, reinterpreted with a fresh and innovative spirit.

The show next May will not be Plant's first in Estonia. He also performed at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall with The Sensational Space Shifter in 2014, where he treated the crowd to a rendition of Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love" as part of his set.

In 2003, Robert Plant also performed a solo set at the August Blues festival in Haapsalu.

Tickets for next May's concert at Alexela Concert Hall will be available on Piletilevi from Thursday, September 5 at 11 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!