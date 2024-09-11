The Jacksons to perform at 2025 Õllesummer Festival in Tallinn

News
The Jacksons.
The Jacksons. Source: Õllesummer / Press materials
News

The Jacksons are set to perform in Estonia for the first time next summer when they take to the stage at the "Õllesummer Festival" at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds. The band that launched Michal Jackson's career will be in Tallinn on August 2, 2025 with a lineup of Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson.

Sten-Erik Jantson, chief organizer of Õllesummer, said that when it comes to the history of world pop music, The Jackson will definitely be the biggest stars to have performed at the festival.

The Jackson 5 formed in 1964 in Indiana, U.S.A before going on to release four commercially successful records between 1976 and 1981. The youngest, Michael Jackson left the band in 1984 to focus on his solo career.

The Jacksons' last world tour was in 2013. Since then, the band has only come together for special appearances and smaller concert tours. Michael Jackson famously performed to 85,000 fans at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds back in 1997 as part of the HIStory world tour.

The 2025 Õllesummer Festival will take place from July 30 to August 2 in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:25

Interior ministry: Patriarch Kirill's words threaten Estonia's security

16:55

Ossinovski to appoint Lasnamäe district elder next week

16:34

National Library director: Cost of not making financial decisions very high

16:14

Riigikogu deputy speaker Arvo Aller hires Eeva Helme as assistant

16:03

Tallinn schools targeted by fraudulent emails about public transport changes

15:44

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

15:25

Wind turbines installed at Baltics' biggest wind farm

15:11

Network fee hike to fall disproportionately on those who consume less electricity

15:08

MP: Estonia needs to find money for ammunition one way or another

14:59

Reader question: Why do jellyfish wash up on Estonia's shores in early fall?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.09

Tallinn to invest €100 million in public transport

09.09

Northern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.09

Gravestones stolen from Tallinn's cemeteries

10.09

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

12:55

Estonian government bonds four times oversubscribed Updated

10.09

Estonia's Foreign Ministry distances itself from MPs' China visit

10.09

Extension planned for hotel at Tallinn train station

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo