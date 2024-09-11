The Jacksons to perform at 2025 Õllesummer Festival in Tallinn

The Jacksons are set to perform in Estonia for the first time next summer when they take to the stage at the "Õllesummer Festival" at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds. The band that launched Michal Jackson's career will be in Tallinn on August 2, 2025 with a lineup of Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson.

Sten-Erik Jantson, chief organizer of Õllesummer, said that when it comes to the history of world pop music, The Jackson will definitely be the biggest stars to have performed at the festival.

The Jackson 5 formed in 1964 in Indiana, U.S.A before going on to release four commercially successful records between 1976 and 1981. The youngest, Michael Jackson left the band in 1984 to focus on his solo career.

The Jacksons' last world tour was in 2013. Since then, the band has only come together for special appearances and smaller concert tours. Michael Jackson famously performed to 85,000 fans at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds back in 1997 as part of the HIStory world tour.

The 2025 Õllesummer Festival will take place from July 30 to August 2 in Tallinn.

