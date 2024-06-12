Enigmatic US musician John Maus to perform Tallinn show in November

John Maus.
John Maus. Source: Press materials
Enigmatic U.S. musician John Maus is set to return to Estonia for a live show later this year. Maus, whose stage presence has been described as "teeming with energy to the point where he could just blow up," will perform at Tallinn's Paavli Culture Factory (Kultuurivabrik) on November 10.

Broadly cut from the synth pop cloth, Maus has fashioned the frosty minimalism of its fabric into a cloak of infinite meaning, genuine grace and absurdist humor over the course of his five albums since 2006. His music is a highly mutable affair, whilst often described as retro-futurist on behalf of the 80's drum machines and synth sounds employed, John's music is more personal than the nostalgic retread implied.

Maus has also been described as a "man out of time," trying to make sense of the inhumanity of our world through his mobilization of the language of punk rock.

It has now been thirteen years since the release of his highly acclaimed album "We Must Become The Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves" (2011). Now regarded as an experimental pop classic, the album provided a huge breakthrough for Maus as a recognized artist and led to a vast reappraisal of his past work.

Since then, Maus has released two more records – Screen Memories in 2017, which unfolds like a pageant, with its variety of songs tendering sunshine and shadow throughout, and its sister release, 2018's Addendum.

Recently Maus has been busy exploring soundtrack opportunities and is currently prepping a new album proper.

Editor: Kaspar Villup, Michael Cole

