Belarusian post-punk band Molchat Doma announce November show in Tallinn

Molchat Doma formed in 2017 in Minsk, Belarus and are now based in Los Angeles. Dark yet danceable, and with a heavy dose of goth ethos, their music is reminiscent of the masters that predate them, Molchat Doma create a sound and meaning that is immediately recognizable as all their own.

The three-piece band consists of Egor Shkutko (vocals), Roman Komogortsev (guitar, synths, drum machine) and Pavel Kozlov (bass, synths).

The band are inspired by the likes of The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Depeche Mode and Human League, with their musical style often compared to Joy Division and Bauhaus.

The band achieved massive popularity and international recognition in 2020 when their song "Sudno (Boris Ryzhy)" became a TikTok hit and was featured in more than 100,000 different TikTok videos. Thanks to phenomenal success on social media, the song quickly reached the second spot on Spotify's Global Viral 50 chart and the top position on the US Viral 50 chart, while the album "Monument" climbed to a high position of 21 on the Billboard Top 200.

The band spent much of 2022 and 2023 touring the world, playing sold-out shows in the U.S., Europe and Australia, including performances at festivals such as Coachella, Cruel World and Primavera. Molchat Doma have donated a portion of the proceeds from concert ticket sales to support Ukraine and the band have publicly condemned Russia's war of aggression.

At the end of 2024, the band will embark on another year-long tour, this time including a stop-off in Estonia.

