Belarusian post-punk band Molchat Doma announce November show in Tallinn

News
Molchat Doma.
Molchat Doma. Source: LTips Agency
News

On November 12, Belarusian post-punk band Molchat Doma will perform a live show at Tallinn's Helitehas.

Molchat Doma formed in 2017 in Minsk, Belarus and are now based in Los Angeles. Dark yet danceable, and with a heavy dose of goth ethos, their music is reminiscent of the masters that predate them, Molchat Doma create a sound and meaning that is immediately recognizable as all their own. 

The three-piece band consists of Egor Shkutko (vocals), Roman Komogortsev (guitar, synths, drum machine) and Pavel Kozlov (bass, synths).

The band are inspired by the likes of The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Depeche Mode and Human League, with their musical style often compared to Joy Division and Bauhaus.

The band achieved massive popularity and international recognition in 2020 when their song "Sudno (Boris Ryzhy)" became a TikTok hit and was featured in more than 100,000 different TikTok videos. Thanks to phenomenal success on social media, the song quickly reached the second spot on Spotify's Global Viral 50 chart and the top position on the US Viral 50 chart, while the album "Monument" climbed to a high position of 21 on the Billboard Top 200.

The band spent much of 2022 and 2023 touring the world, playing sold-out shows in the U.S., Europe and Australia, including performances at festivals such as Coachella, Cruel World and Primavera. Molchat Doma have donated a portion of the proceeds from concert ticket sales to support Ukraine and the band have publicly condemned Russia's war of aggression.

At the end of 2024, the band will embark on another year-long tour, this time including a stop-off in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:18

Belarusian post-punk band Molchat Doma announce November show in Tallinn

19:55

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

19:25

New estimate puts Rail Baltic cost at €15.3 billion

19:00

Football Association gives medal to outgoing national team coach Häberli

18:24

Harm reduction specialists monitoring events in Tallinn this summer

17:51

Estonia aim to build on solid defense in Baltic Cup final against Lithuania

17:47

Eesti 200 calls extraordinary party elections for end of summer

17:25

€750 million unspent in 2023 budget

16:55

Historian Jaak Juske: Over 50 ghost stories told about Tallinn's Old Town

16:23

Gallery: Fotografiska celebrates 5th anniversary in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:40

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

09:27

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

07.06

Estonia to stop third-country nationals from buying land near strategic facilities

07:23

Prime minister: Government will not fall following European election result

09.06

Martin Helme: They want a coup within EKRE

09.06

Running gas station store 24/7 not worth it, say Estonian fuel retailers

13:27

Ansip: Kaja Kallas will go to Europe and Estonia will get a new prime minister

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo