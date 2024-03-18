UK grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal announces April Tallinn show

U.K. grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal is set to perform in Estonia for the first time, with a show announced at Tallinn's Helitehas on April 30. The show comes on the back of his eighth studio album "Don't Take It Personal," which was released this February.

Dizzee Rascal is considered a grime pioneer, bringing the genre into the spotlight with the release of his 2003 debut album "Boy in da Corner."

He has now released eight albums, with this year's "Don't Take it Personal" featuring collaborations with a host of artists including Frischo, D Double E, BACKROAD GEE.

During his career, Dizzee has received numerous accolades including the 2003 Mercury Prize for best album at age 19, becoming the youngest person to do so. He has also had five U.K. number one singles.

The Tallinn show will be Dizzee Rascal's first ever live performance in Estonia.

