Rapper Villemdrillem wins Raadio 2's 2023 'Hit of the Year' award

Raadio 2's 2023 "Hit of the Year" award was given to rapper Villemdrillem for his song "Leekiv armastus." Second place went to hip-hop artists 5MIINUST, Nublu and Nexus for their single "Kõrvetab." Nublu took third spot with his solo hit "Ära ärata."

"The applause and everything is great, but first of all I'd like to dedicate this award to Lea, without whom this song wouldn't have happened, and thanks to Ivar Põllu - the author of the song. I would really like to thank a lot of people. This award is great, I'm sitting here talking to you, but I didn't really deserve it on my own," said Villemdrillem in his acceptance speech.

"I've realized mid-career that it's no good setting your expectations too high. With this song, maybe we all had different feelings," he added.

Finnish artist Käärijä's Eurovision hit "Cha Cha Cha" was voted as the year's best international song. The award was accepted on behalf of Käärijä by Anu Varusk, who heads the band's record label Warner Music Estonia.

The award for the "Best Debut of the Year" went to funk band Silky Steps for the song "Treasure."

"Newcomer of the Year" was won by OLLIE.

The Raadio 2 "Editor's Favorite Award" went to singer-songwriter Rahel. The prize for the most-played song of the year was given to Lisa Jennyfer for her hit "Break free."

The winner of Raadio 2's 2023 "Hit of the Year" was decided by a popular vote, with 137,507 people taking part.

Raadio 2's top 10 Estonian hits of 2023:

1. "Leekiv armastus" – Villemdrillem

2. "Kõrvetab" – 5miinust x Nublu x Nexus

3. "Ära ärata" – Nublu

4. "Kinnisilmi" – Villemdrillem

5. "Paus" – Liis Lemsalu x Reket x Kohver

6. "Heikki???" – Nublu

7. "Venom" – Ollie

8. "Mõtled mu peale" – Clicherik & Mäx

9. "Nüüd ja praegu" – Shanon

10. "Ristteel" – 2 Quick Start

Raadio 2's top 10 international hits of 2023:

1. "Cha Cha Cha" – Käärijä

2. "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish

3. "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

4. "Paint The Town Red" – Doja Cat

5. "Dance The Night" – Dua Lipa

6. "Honey (Are U Coming?)" – Måneskin

7. "Cruel Summer" – Taylor Swift

8. "Prada" – Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe

9. "Miracle" – Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

10. "Tattoo" – Loreen

