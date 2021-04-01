Winners of Golden Record 2021 announced

News
Ivo Linna - performer of 2021
Open gallery
6 photos
News

On March 30, the Golden Record Pop Music Awards were handed out and there were winners in 11 categories.

Golden Record Award winners:

"Radiohit of 2021" – "Paaristõuked" 5MIINUST x villemdrillem

"Newcomer of 2021" – Synne Valtri Band

"Record Label of 2021" – Folk Massidesse

"Performer of 2021" – Ivo Linna

"Author of 2021" – Syn Cole

"Author on the Internet of 2021" – Sven Lõhmus

"Female artist of 2021" – Mari Jürjens

"Male artist of 2021" – Nublu

"Band of 2021" – Trad.Attack!

"Record of " – "Make Your Move" Trad.Attack!

"Contribution to Estonian Music" – Kalev Rattus

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:43

Foreign minister declines to comment on expulsion of Chinese diplomat

14:31

Video: Ott Tänak flooring it on Croatian roads in Hyundai training session

14:02

Legal expert: Saaremaa drunk driver murder verdict a significant precedent

13:47

Media union wants priority vaccination for journalists

13:14

NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft during 'unusual level of activity'

12:43

Winners of Golden Record 2021 announced

12:28

Organizers postpone youth song and dance festival until 2023

12:12

State forestry commission reports 2020 revenue of €187.5 million

12:08

Cracked tiles cause independent state analysis on Otepää Center Square

11:42

Tartu Bigbank crowned Estonian volleyball champion

11:17

Government to discuss vaccination spring plan initiative

10:49

Isamaa chairman: The government's first steps with covid were controversial

10:36

Health Board: 832 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:23

Estonia to vaccinate third of pensioners against flu in 2021

10:16

Court ruling releases serial offender after 38 years in jail

09:49

Health Board: Doctor-referred coronavirus test cannot be use for traveling

09:22

President Kaljulaid: Estonia support for Ukraine not dented by pandemic

08:51

airBaltic to restart Tallinn-Munich flights in May

08:22

Estonia loses 1:0 to Sweden

31.03

'Immortal Regiment' member detained on espionage suspicions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: