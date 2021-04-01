Winners of Golden Record 2021 announced
On March 30, the Golden Record Pop Music Awards were handed out and there were winners in 11 categories.
Golden Record Award winners:
"Radiohit of 2021" – "Paaristõuked" 5MIINUST x villemdrillem
"Newcomer of 2021" – Synne Valtri Band
"Record Label of 2021" – Folk Massidesse
"Performer of 2021" – Ivo Linna
"Author of 2021" – Syn Cole
"Author on the Internet of 2021" – Sven Lõhmus
"Female artist of 2021" – Mari Jürjens
"Male artist of 2021" – Nublu
"Band of 2021" – Trad.Attack!
"Record of " – "Make Your Move" Trad.Attack!
"Contribution to Estonian Music" – Kalev Rattus
Editor: Roberta Vaino