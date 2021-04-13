New online radio station dedicated to Estonian rap announced

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
www.r2p.ee
Culture

On Tuesday morning, Raadio 2 announced www.r2p.ee, a new 24/7 online radio station that is dedicated to Estonian rap music.

Rap radio r2p.ee has gathered the best of Estonian rap music for uninterrupted listening, offering tracks from all-time greats and today's best.

The radio will play all night with more than 400 domestic rap tracks currently in the playlist but the playlist is constantly changing and updating with new music. The radio will also pick out a single of the week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

What can i do in Estonia?

LATEST NEWS

13:27

Council of Churches: Indoor services should be allowed as soon as possible

13:13

Kersna: Restrictions cannot be lifted due to slowdown in infection trend

13:01

Construction store: Closing stores creates unfair competition

12:29

Scientific council head: Schools should be first to exit restrictions

11:58

Central bank: Import growth behind February current account deficit

11:30

Coronavirus round-up: April 5-11

11:29

Experts consider police use of force at protests excessive

11:02

Riigikogu supports making national exams procedure more flexible

10:43

Health Board: 638 coronavirus cases diagnosed, 12 deaths

10:36

New online radio station dedicated to Estonian rap announced

10:14

14 vaccination side effects reported last week

10:09

Tallink Megastar technical issues halt scheduled departures Tuesday

09:43

Minister: Each person should get at least one dose by end of June

09:13

Experts: COVID-19 restrictions may be costing state millions of euros a day

08:44

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #3

08:14

Health Board: Restrictions should not be relaxed before May

12.04

Bill aimed at digitizing criminal hearings sent for first Riigikogu reading

12.04

EKRE receives €18,000 in donations over first quarter

12.04

Urmas Sõõrumaa's €45,000 donation the largest for Center Party

12.04

Heads chosen for three state high schools

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: