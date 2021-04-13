New online radio station dedicated to Estonian rap announced

On Tuesday morning, Raadio 2 announced www.r2p.ee , a new 24/7 online radio station that is dedicated to Estonian rap music.

Rap radio r2p.ee has gathered the best of Estonian rap music for uninterrupted listening, offering tracks from all-time greats and today's best.

The radio will play all night with more than 400 domestic rap tracks currently in the playlist but the playlist is constantly changing and updating with new music. The radio will also pick out a single of the week.

--

