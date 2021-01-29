Estonian Music Awards 2021: nublu takes six awards

The Estonian Music Awards were given out on Thursday evening with awards distributed in for 19 categories, six of which went to rapper nublu.

nublu, the rapper behind hits such as "Mina Ka" and "für Oksana", received six awards depicting a flute playing muse, designed by sculptor Tauno Kangro. The rapper received awards for Debut Album of the Year, Hip Hop/Rap/R&B Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. nublu's debut album "Cafe Kosmos" was a smash hit with hit single "Universum", featuring Finnish star rapper Mikael Gabriel, taking the award for the best music video of 2020.

Trad-pop band Trad.Attack! and singer Anett received two awards, with Trad.Attack!'s song "Armasta mind" (feat. Vaiko Eplik) receiving the award of Song of the Year. The band also took the award for best Ethno/Folk Album of the Year. Anett was crowned the Female Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year.

Legendary rock band Ruja received the traditional award given to performers, who have left a lasting impression on Estonian music.

More than 150 people were involved in the judging process for the Estonian Music Awards, including people from different fields of music - artists, phonogram producers, concert organizers, journalists and DJs.

The list of winners is as follows:

Jazz Album of the Year

Maria Faust Sacrum Facere "ORGAN"

Ethno/Folk Album of the Year

Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move"

Author/National Album of the Year

Mari Jürjens "Omaenese ilus ja veas"

Alternative/Indie Album of the Year

Erki Pärnoja "LEVA"

Metal Album of the Year

Juur "FLUX"

Electronic Album of the Year

Planeet "Hüperruum"

Rock Album of the Year

Miljardid "Ma luban, et ma muutun"

Pop Artist of the Year

Anett "Morning After"

Hip Hop/Rap/R&B Artist of the Year

Nublu "Cafe Kosmos"

Debut Album of the Year

Nublu "Cafe Kosmos"

Female Artist of the Year

Anett "Morning After"

Male Artist of the Year

nublu "Cafe Kosmos"

Artist of the Year

nublu "Cafe Kosmos"

Ensemble of the Year

Lexsoul Dancemachine "Lexplosion II"

Music Video of the Year

Nublu x Mikael Gabriel "Universum"

Song of the Year

Trad.Attack! "Armasta mind (feat. Vaiko Eplik)"

Album of the Year

Nublu "Cafe Kosmos"

Classical Music Album of the Year

Erkki-Sven Tüür "Lost Prayers"

Performers: Harry Traksmann, Leho Karin, Marrit Gerretz-Traksmann, Florian Donderer, Tanja Tetzlaff, Signum Quartett

Contribution to Estonian music

Ruja

