Age Veeroos part of international concert program with new musical work

An international concert event in Brussels organized by the European Composers and Songwriter Alliance (ECSA) takes place on February 2, featuring Estonian composer Age Veeroos. This year's the event will be held virtually, ERR's Culture portal reports.

The ECSA has been organizing its 60-minute long concerts for 16 years; the concert venue is peripatetic.

The Estonian Composer's Union has had voting rights since 2017. This year, Age Veeroos' percussion work "Ma olen suur kuu su silmapiiril" ("I Am The Big Moon On Your Horizon (2020)) was sent to the concert event.

Pieces are to be performed by Dutch ensemble Slagwerk den Haag, which comprises five percussionists. The rehearsals are coming to an end at the time of writing, and composers and performers have also been communicating remotely, ahead of the event.

The six composers whose works were selected for February's program are: Age Veeroos (Estonia), Davor Branimir Vincze (Croatia), Katharina Roth (Austria), Niels Lyhne Lokkegaard (Denmark), Petra Strahovnik (Slovenia) and Thierre de Mey (Belgium). Three of the wiiners (Lokkegaard, Strahovnik and de Mey) were selected directly by the jury.

Veeroos' work will be performed in Brussels by Slagwerk den Haag member Joey Marijs. "We just discussed the second play with him," Veeroos said.

"The collaboration has become inspiring for both parties; the performer says he has enjoyed the rehearsal process and the thorough digging into the work," she went on.

The rehearsal period has lasted several days, Veeroos said. "I am already so satisfied with today's result that I was happy to leave the song to the player, who rehearsed it until the concert was recorded. On Tuesday, February 12, the works will be recorded for the concert, which will become a unique online event."

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

