Gallery: Flo Kasearu's exhibition to reopen Tallinn Art Hall

The Tallinn Art Hall (Tallinna Kunstihoone) reopened its doors on Wednesday with Flo Kasearu's "Cut Out of Life", an exhibition to conceptualise domestic violence against women.

To illustrate domestic violence, dark and violent shapes such as a fist or cornered women are often used. The exhibition at Tallinn Art Hall however shows domestic violence from a different, more playful and colorful perspective. For example, the installation "Vägivald kasvab vaikuses" ("Violence grows in silence") consists of hundreds of abandoned potted plants.

"A plant is something that is between four walls at home - it needs a person's care, it can be overwatered, cared for too much or too little. It is the same form of attention that we should give those close to us," artist Flo Kasearu told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday.

"I think this exhibition could be a lesson in noticing. In addition to the playful works, there are practical helping devices. For example, what a support group does, what is the contact of a shelter, which actions in addition to violence constitute as violence," said Siim Preiman, Tallinn Art Hall's curator.

Kasearu noted: "We do not want to talk about the women who have come out as victims, rather as survivors. Some plants are also survivors and the survive this situation regardless of everything else."

"It is also a very poetic exhibition, I am not only documenting the stories of women - they are also here in the form of court documents, but also human psychology through different sensitive shapes. That is what I have searched for and am trying to forward," the artist added.

Flo Kasearu is an artist whose work combines performance art, video, photography, painting and installation. The nature of her works is exploratory, confronting issues at a grassroots level and concerning matters like freedom, patriotism and nationalism, domestic violence and the opposition between private and public spheres.

Read more about the exhibition here.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

