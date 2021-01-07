Gallery: 'Pink Cloud' city space exhibition opens in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

On January 6, a city space exhibition "Ööpildid" was opened on the wall of the Explorer business building on Tallinn's Mere puiestee. The author of the exhibition is Kristi Kongi and the opening work is an installation called "Roosa pilv" ("A Pink Cloud").

The aim of the exhibition is to bring modern art to the city space and to offer artists a chance to continue working when being inside is limited due to the coronavirus restrictions currently in place.

Kong explained that she composed the installation during multiple observations.

"The installation specifically will give the viewer a chance to be in the sky or above the sky but it started with me capturing light," she said and noted the picture, which can be seen on the wall was filmed in Chile.

"The journey was from Santiago to the Atacama desert. I often take pictures from planes' windows, I'm interested in how the light changes and varies," she said.

The artwork can be seen from sunrise to 10 p.m. and it will be up until February 4, Flo Kasearu and Norman Orro will be the next artists to add their creations to the wall.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

