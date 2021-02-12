Gallery: Best designed Estonian books of 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Culture
Culture

A panel of designers and publishers chose the best designed Estonian books of 2020. A total 145 books and 44 children's books were nominated for the contest and the panel chose 25 books and 5, respectively.

Panel head Mart Anderson said that a beautiful book comes from its many details. "The table of contents, page proportions, papers, image processing, print materials and binding," he explained, adding that the level of design in Estonia continues a growing trend.

"Some of our cover designs certainly deserve to be pointed out, tasteful in general, talkative and open to the theme, foreign colleagues have said in envy that the design level of Estonian books is good and to be taken seiously," Anderson added.

The books are also open for exhibition at the foyer gallery of the National Library in Tallinn.

 

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

