Gallery: Viljandi authorities cover up controversial Jaak Joala feature ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
46 photos
News

Viljandi's urban management workers have covered a controversial monument to Estonian singer Jaak Joala. Enclosing the monument with a wooden box took about an hour.

Viljandi city government decided to temporarily cover the installation until additional negotiations with Joala's widow Maire take place.

Maire Joala says the monument, unveiled during the New Year holidays, infringes her rights as Jaak Joala's trademark's owner, and has submitted an injunction to remove the monument, or at least the aspects of Joala's likeness, name etc., by January 18. Otherwise, Maire Joala says she will go to court.

The monument, initiated by the non-profit organization Meie Viljandi's board member Harri Juhani Aaltonen (Isamaa), brought along controversial opinions from the town's residents and arts experts, also due to the manner in which it was finances as much as on aesthetic grounds. Nonetheless, the monument ended up one of the town's star attractions since it was opened.

Mayor of Viljandi, Madis Timpson, told ERR that the monument was covered at the request of Maire Joala.

"At the end of last week, we received a request that until they are negotiating with the non-profit organization Meie Viljandi, the exposing of the monument should be stopped, it would be reasonable to meet the request," he said.

On Monday, February 1, the city government sent the non-profit organization a warning that as of the end of February, there would need to be a document that proves that Maire Joala has approved the sketch and performance of the monument. This was the condition for acquiring the €50,000 in support.

Mayor Madis Timpson said that the city government won't go to court against Maire Joala, however.

On Tuesday, February 2, the first meeting between Meie Viljandi, the city government and Maire Joala's representatives took place, in Tallinn.

Harri Juhani Aaltonen says he is now clear about what kind of monument Maire Joala approves of.

"Viljandi city government hasn't been able to remove the garbage bin next to the monument and I have asked for that to be done several times. The second thing is the golden panel; maybe something else should be there. We will definitely meet again, but before we will make proposals about the changes," Aaltonen.

The changes can be made in cooperation with the creator of the monument, Mati Karmin.

A native of Viljandi, Jaak Joala played flute and also bass guitar in addition to singing; he was a member of two bands, "Kristallid" ("The Crystals") from the mid-1960s and then "Virmalised" ("Northern Lights") from the late 1960s and through the 1970s. He regularly performed in Russia and in the Russian language. After restoration of independence, he appeared on stage frequently with Estonia's other two biggest male singing stars, Tõnis Mägi and Ivo Linna, taking a more behind-the-scenes role in his final years, when he also suffered bouts of illness. He died on September 25 2014, in Tallinn.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:09

Lithuania's infection rate now lower than Estonia's

14:45

Gallery: Viljandi authorities cover up controversial Jaak Joala feature

14:22

ACL injury will sideline Kelly Sildaru for at least three months

13:57

Family physicians are steadily vaccinating the elderly

13:29

Ministry: Fall in violent offenses behind overall 2020 crime decrease

12:59

National Library reconstruction set to begin in 2022

12:31

Kanepi reaches Melbourne quarterfinals in straight set victory

12:09

Business quarter planned near Tartu center city

11:45

United Utilities to sell stake in Tallinna Vesi to Tallinn, Utilitas

11:37

Global Estonian Report: February 3 – 10

11:09

Environment minister does not rule out hydrogen and nuclear energy

10:43

Health Board: 688 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, nine deaths

10:43

Latvia plans to extend state of emergency to April

10:16

Snow removal in Tallinn could cost city up to €2 million

09:49

Ratings: Reform, EKRE support rose through January

09:25

Liimets: Unified sanctions against Russia more effect than Estonia's alone

08:56

Kontaveit through to round two of last-minute Melbourne tennis tournament

08:29

Scientific council: Now is not the time to ease restrictions

08:12

New coronavirus restrictions enter into force across Estonia Updated

02.02

Prime minister to look at getting top leadership vaccinated more quickly

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: