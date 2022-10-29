New work traces development of Estonian children's 'alphabet books'

News
Krista Kumberg's book
Krista Kumberg's book "A Nagu Aabits." Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Krista Kumberg, a bibliographer at the Haapsalu Children's Library, has completed work on a new book called "A is for Alphabet," ("A Nagu Aabits"). The book details the development of the alphabet books, which have helped Estonian children to learn how to read and write for over five centuries.

Unfortunately, the earliest Estonian-language alphabet books produced have not survived. But, according Kumberg, there is circumstantial evidence to suggest that the alphabet may have existed in Estonia as early as the 16th century. We do know for certain that an alphabet book was published in 1641, though that too is no longer in existence.

According to Kumberg however, there are rumors that a 1694 reprint of the work by Bengt Gottfried Forselius was later discovered.

"Forselius published a completely new kind of alphabet. No one has seen (the original), but reprints of Forselius' book were allegedly found at Lund University (in Sweden – ed.)," Kumberg said.

Nowadays, illustrations are often an integral part of alphabet books, however according to Kumberg, however, pictures started only became a common feature from the 19th century onward.

"The choice of pictures and the design of the alphabet books was rather eclectic and haphazard during the tsarist era," Kumberg explained.

"The alphabet books became very beautiful during (Estonia's) independence, so my favorites are actually the books from the 1920s-1930s. And we can't ignore Richard Kivit's illustrations. They convey the idyllic, peaceful and beautiful nature of rural life," Kumberg said.

Kumberg also explained, that all the alphabet books were influenced by the ideologies of their time. While the propaganda of the Soviet period is all too familiar, alphabet books produced during earlier historical periods also attempted to influence the way children thought about things.

However, Krumberg says, they should not all be seen as simply one-sided propaganda tools.

"Initially, after all, these books aimed at teaching children to take care of their own souls and to be competent in matters of religion. The Tsarist-era books were supposed to contain pictures of the Tsar and stories about how paternal he was. But on the page next to that, or sometimes even on the same page, you might have Johann Voldemar Jannsen's song "Isamaa," which was later used as the lyrics of the Estonian national anthem," Kumberg explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:56

Ex-Levadia sporting director Tarmo Kink: 'You don't treat people like that'

14:10

New work traces development of Estonian children's 'alphabet books'

13:36

Belarusians mark 'Night of Executed Poets' at Tallinn's Vaba Lava Theater

13:18

Estonian men's coxed fours win silver at European Rowing Championships

12:21

TV journalist on Mihkelson case: 'Experts' opinions are what matter'

11:19

Security Chief: 'Democracy in Russia would be like winning the lottery'

10:27

Journalist: Press often holds back stories to protect children's interests

09:38

Two Estonian children's books win acclaim from International Youth Library

08:42

Estonia's Lelle finishes fifth in World Championship 200m backstroke final

28.10

Estonian State High School cornerstone laid in Narva

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

28.10

Estonia planning to reinstate temporary controls on southern border Updated

28.10

Papers: Marko Mihkelson took inappropriate pictures of a child

28.10

Analysts: Consumption starting to fall, confidence lower than 2008

28.10

Paldiski LNG terminal dock completed ahead of schedule

11:19

Security Chief: 'Democracy in Russia would be like winning the lottery'

27.10

Danske Bank estimates money laundering fines at €2.08 billion

28.10

Art scholar on Päts monument: 'Almost everything here is wrong'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: