Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'Three Jolly Fellows' quiz

In celebration of the European Day of Languages this year, children read Eno Raud's Estonian children's classic
News

Tuesday, September 26 is the European Day of Languages, and this year, Vikerraadio, in cooperation with the European Commission Representation in Estonia and Tallinn European School (TES), invites you to put your language recognition skills to the test with a special quiz based on a classic Estonian children's book.

Children from TES have each read and recorded a section of Estonian author Eno Raud's beloved book "Three Jolly Fellows" ("Naksitrallid" in Estonian) in a total of 14 different languages.

On Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26, listen in and guess the language in an online quiz at vikerraadio.ee.

Available in Estonian and English, the quiz will be live on Vikerraadio's homepage from 7 a.m. Estonian time (UTC+3) on Monday, and submissions will be open through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In celebration of the European Day of Languages this year, children read Eno Raud's Estonian children's classic "Three Jolly Fellows" ("Naksitrallid") on Vikerraadio in 14 different languages. September 2023.

The results of the quiz and the winners will be announced on Vikerraadio's afternoon program on the European Day of Languages on Tuesday; the correct answers will also be posted online.

The quiz can be taken either individually or as a class. The winner of the individual prize — a language school voucher — will be chosen by random draw among those to correctly guess all 14 languages. One participating class will also be drawn to win an organized visit to Europea Experience in Tallinn.

The Estonian National Opera will also be awarding two individual participants with a special price — a pair of tickets to Tõnis Kaumann and Vahur Keller's opera "Three Jolly Fellows," based on the very same children's classic.

Next week's language-guessing quiz marks the seventh co-organized by Vikerraadio and the European Commission Representation in Estonia.

Previous editions featured songs about Pippi Longstocking and blacksmiths as well as excerpts from "Little Red Riding Hood," "Alice in Wonderland," "The Little Prince" as well as the Harry Potter series.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

