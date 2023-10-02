Turku Book Fair showcases recent Estonian literature

News
Estonian authors at the Turku Book Fair 29.9.–1.10.2023.
Estonian authors at the Turku Book Fair 29.9.–1.10.2023. Source: Tuglas society
News

The Turku Book Fair was held in Finland, where a number of prominent Estonian authors, including the head of the Estonian Writers' Union, Tiit Aleksejev, took the stage.

The Estonian program at the Turku Book Fair began on Friday, September 29 with a discussion between Mudlum (real name Made Luige, born 1966 in Pärnu) and Finnish author Eveliina Talvitie, introducing Mudlum's newly translated book "Tätini Ellen" (Estonian: "Mitte ainult minu tädi Ellen").

On the book fair's final day, October 1, Tiit Aleksejev and Ville Hytönen, chair of the Finnish Writers' Union, discussed Aleksejev's new book translated into Finnish by Hannu Oittinen, "The Garden Without Walls" (Estonian: "Müürideta aed"), which is the third in his Crusades series.

In addition to Aleksejev and Mudlum, Estonian writers Elo Viiding and Kai Aarelaid were also invited to speak at the book fair. Paavo Matsin and Mart Kivastik talked on Sunday about the city of Tartu and Tartu literature scene and shared their thoughts on Tartu as the European Capital of Culture 2024, while Kaja Kunnas and Marjo Näkki discussed the security situation in the Baltic Sea.

The Estonian program has been put together by the Estonian Embassy in Finland, the Estonian Publishers' Association, the Association of Estonian Societies in Finland (Finnish: Suomen Viro-yhdistysten liitto, AESF), the Tuglas Society (Finnish: Tuglas-Seura, Estonian: Tuglas Selts), a Finnish non-profit friendship society to strengthen the cultural ties between Finns and Estonians, the Capital of Culture Tartu 2024, as well as the Tuglas Society of Turku and the Estonian Center of south-west Finland.

--

Editor: Maiken Tiits, Kristina Kersa

Turku Book Fair showcases recent Estonian literature

