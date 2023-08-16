First vol. of 'History of Estonian Art' from 1100 to 1520 published

"History of Estonian Art" vol. 1 (1100-1520). Source: Press material
The penultimate volume of the "History of Estonian Art," encompassing the years 1100 to 1520, has been published.

The Estonian Institute of Art History and Visual Culture began publishing a multi-volume "History of Estonian Art" in 1999. This is the institute's longest-running research project. Long English summaries accompany the volumes written in Estonian.

The second-to-last completed volume, which covers the years 1100 to 1520 and is the series' chronological first volume, is now available.

The book encompasses ancient and medieval art from Estonia. Commissioners and creators in those eras hardly ever used the terms "art" and "artist" — material creations were rather functional, fulfilling different societal demands and always depending on the wishes of the client. The essays in the volume, for example, analyze and compare the work of an ancient local blacksmith and that of a medieval craftsman who migrated from abroad, both being highly esteemed professions in their respective eras.

The volume contains contributions from 15 authors who investigate ancient and medieval worlds, cultural connections, colonizers' legacies and the emergence of new cultural phenomena and environments.

The following volumes of the "History of Estonian Art" series have been published:

2005 – vol. 2 (1520–1770; ed. by Krista Kodres)

2010 – vol. 5 (1900–1940; ed. by Mart Kalm)

2013 – vol. 6/I (1940–1969; ed. by Jaak Kangilaski)

2016 – vol. 6/II (1969–1991; ed. by Jaak Kangilaski)

2017 – vol. 3 (1770–1840; ed. by Juhan Maiste)

2020 – vol. 4 (1840–1900; ed. by Juta Keevallik)

2023 – vol. 1 (1100-1520; ed. by Kersti Markus)

Awaiting publication:

Vol. 7 (1991–2010; ed. by Virve Sarapik)

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

