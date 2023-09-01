'Iron Men' exhibition has irony and introspection

Jaanus Samma interweaves national narratives, mythology and representations of power through masculinity in his new project "Iron Men," on display at the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM).

With a touch of irony, "Iron Men" examines Estonia's history and the men in it, the curators said.

The exhibition has four parts. The first features a rug that the paramilitary youth organization Home Daughters presented to Konstantin Päts in 1938, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

The second part is based on Voldemar Päts' publication "Estonian National Dress and Designs" (1926), which had a significant influence on the output of many design studios and workshops in the 1920s and 1930s.

In the third part, the statue of Apollo takes center stage, of which several copies appeared in Estonia in the years following the late 1880s.

And the last part queers the depiction of Kalevipoeg, a national symbol for the Estonian people.

The exhibition is open until October 15, 2023.

