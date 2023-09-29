EKKM's annual operating grant to increase by €30,000 from 2024

The Estonian Minister of Culture has decided to increase the size of the operating grant for the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia's (EKKM) in the 2024 state budget. Starting next year, the EKKM will receive €180,000 per year in operating subsidies from the state, an increase of €30,000.

"One of the most prominent drivers of Estonian contemporary art in recent years has been forced to operate under very difficult conditions, but needs stable funding in order to continue its good work. The EKKM employs highly qualified professionals and has distinguished itself in the Estonian art scene, as well as attracted international attention with its good exhibitions. Although the EKKM has maintained high artistic standards with a small budget, I hope that with more stable funding, the institution will be able to flourish even more," said Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform).

"Providing operating grants for central exhibition institutions out of the Cultural Endowment is a wish that has been clearly expressed by art advocates for some time, and a decision that has been long awaited in the field. The funds freed up in the Cultural Endowment will go directly to the art sector through various projects, so this decision will have a really positive impact on the entire art sector and the creators working in it," the minister added.

Up to now, the EKKM has received an annual operating grant of €120,000 from the Cultural Endowment of Estonia alongside an operating grant of €30,000 per year from the Ministry of Culture. Starting next year, the support funds will be paid directly from the budget of the Ministry of Culture, freeing up resources in the Cultural Endowment for other arts projects. With the ministry increasing the size of the grant it pays by €150,000, the total amount of annual support the EKKM received from the state will be €180,000, from next year.

