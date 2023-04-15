Gallery: EKKM kicks off season with a goodbye to Eastern European mentality

News
Open gallery
30 photos
News

The Estonian Modern Art Museum (EKKM) opened its 17th season on Friday with the "Hüvasti, Ida! Hüvasti, Narcissus!" (Farewell, East! Farewell, Narcissus!) exhibition on the political situation in Europe following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Curator Tanel Rander takes a look at Europe as a collective consciousness in a complicated relationship with an aggressor state in which narcissist and codependent manifestations can be observed.

"The Eastern European identity, which is based on a single and relatively short time period – the Soviet occupation – is keeping us from recovering from our trauma and holding back our mental development as a society. It is nearly 34 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, and in under 20 years, Estonia will have been free longer than it spent under the occupation that turned us into a part of Eastern Europe," Rander said.

The war in Ukraine shows that unresolved past trauma has started to recreate itself, which sees recent fears manifesting as reality. The season's opening exhibition at EKKM takes a frank look at these fears and attaches new meaning to feelings of belonging and links to Eastern Europe to say goodbye to the mentality keeping the past alive and around, he finds.

"Eastern Europe is harmful as a collective identity and works as a generalization for too big of a part of planet Earth."

Visitors to EKKM can take in paintings, installations and video of the symbols, shapes and archetypes of Eastern European collective consciousness. In addition to crystals, monuments and rituals tied to totalitarian systems the nature of which was revealed as the war escalated are also in view.

The contributing artists are Sviatlana Biedarieva (Ukraine/Mexico), Elo Liiv (Estonia), Holger Loodus (Estonia), Kateryna Lysovenko (Ukraine/Austria), Paulina Pukyte (Lithuania/U.K.), Aliaxey Talstou (Belarus/Germany), Kirill Tulin (East/West).

On Sunday, April 16, a special curator's tour will take place in Estonian at 2 p.m., followed by a discussion with the artists in English. The exhibition will remain open to visitors until June 4.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:14

Mihhail Kõlvart: Council's decision came as a surprise Updated

16:11

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

16:04

75,000 animals shot last hunting season

15:00

Gallery: EKKM kicks off season with a goodbye to Eastern European mentality

14:02

University of Tartu Botanical Gardens unveils exhibition hidden in greenery

13:39

Center Party decides against holding extraordinary congress this summer Updated

12:28

NGO Slava Ukraini transfers €1.5 million to firm with suspicious background

11:44

Gallery: President Alar Karis on a work visit to the Netherlands

09:14

Kallas: Minimum wage and 'tax hump' debates not a source of tension

08:47

Government to reorganize work at five ministries

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

14.04

Graffiti quoting Russian pro-war blogger appears at former Narva tank site Updated

12.04

Cars, trucks and buses to be covered by vehicle tax

14.04

Olkiluoto nuclear plant addition will impact Estonia's electricity prices

14.04

Police want clear drink-driving limit for scooters, bicycles

14.04

More than 70 US Marines arrive in Estonia

12.04

Rail Baltic Estonia signs its biggest ever construction contract

14.04

Eesti Gaas signs agreement to buy Latvian gas network

14.04

Tallinn to tackle sidewalk parking using bicycle patrols

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: