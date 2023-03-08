Vabamu opens exhibition on 150-year history of women's movements in Estonia

Exhibition poster
Exhibition poster "Escape the Kitchen!" Source: Vabamu Museum
In Estonian history, there are powerful women who have helped build democracy, but whose names have been unjustly omitted from the historical records. The exhibition "Escape the Kitchen!" presents and celebrates the history of women's movements in Estonia over the past 150 years.

Lilli Suburg was in the same rooms as Carl Robert Jakobson and Jakob Hurt. Mari Raamot and Minni Kurs-Olesk also sat in the same meeting chambers where Konstantin Päts and Lui Olesk were present.

However, this is not taught in history lessons, the exhibitions organizers write. With this exhibition, Vabamu strives to give women who have been forgotten by history a dignified and equal place beside Estonian men who are considered to be the greatest figures in the nation's history.

The exhibition is curated by the museum's head of exhibitions Piret Karro, artist Flo Kasearu, decorator Kaisa Sööt and graphic designer Sandra Kosorotova.

The Vabamu Museum exhibition remains open for a year and will be accompanied by a diverse public programs.

"Escape the Kitchen!" is presented in Estonian, English and Russian.

To help visitors to remember the main characters of the exhibition, the organizers are creating "humorous miniature equestrian monuments," to right the wrong of equestrian statues exclusively honoring men.

The exhibition is divided into seven sections:

  • 1. The legacy of Lilli Suburg – the first school for girls and the first newspaper for women.
  • 2. The Kreenholm strike of 1872 and the intersection of the women's movement with the workers' movement.
  • 3. Women's societies in the first period of the Republic of Estonia and the economically independent woman.
  • 4. What happened in 1941? The beginning of the occupation and the dissolution of the Women's Union.
  • 5. Leida Laius, Malle Meelak and other women in the Estonian cultural canon
  • 6. The return of feminism in newly independent Estonia – lesbian movement, contemporary art.
  • 7. Current situation and the kaleidoscope of feminist practices in democratic Estonia.

The exhibition is based on Piret Karro's study titled "150 years of Estonian feminism," which was published (link in Estonian) as an article in the Vikerkaar magazine in spring 2022.

Supporters and partners of the exhibition are: National Heritage Board, Vikerkaar culture magazine, National Archives, Film Archives, Estonian Public Broadcasting Archives, Viljandi Museum, Narva Museum, Harjumaa Museum, Under and Tuglas Literature Centre, C. R. Jakobson Farm Museum, Estonian Literary Museum, History Museum, Estonian National Museum, Estonian Theater and Music Museum, Estonian Center for Contemporary Art.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

16:01

