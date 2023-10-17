Exhibition showcasing filmmaker Leida Laius' work opens at Film Museum

The Film Museum marked the 100th anniversary of filmmaker Leida Laius with an exihibition.
The celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Estonian filmmaker Leida Laius's birth continues with an exhibition at the Film Museum.

This "Leida Laius: An Incomplete Smile" exhibition is a collaboration between the Film Archive of the National Archives and the Estonian History Museum's Film Museum.

It offers a fascinating glimpse into Laius' creative journey, highlighting her remarkable body of work and accomplishments that have enriched Estonian film history, the museum said.

The exhibition reveals materials and artefacts from Laius' life (1923-1996) and work previously unseen by the public.

The exhibition will close on March 31, 2024.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

