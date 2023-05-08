Brigitta Davidjants: Our historiography has been male-centered

News
Brigitta Davidjants.
Brigitta Davidjants. Source: Alan Proosa
News

This year's Music Journalist of the Year, Brigitta Davidjants, was a guest on the culture program "OP" to discuss subcultures and why so little is known about women in them.

Davidjants began her investigation by questioning why the punk scene considered to be overwhelmingly male. "I knew so many girl punks that I began to doubt whether this was true." When she started her investigation, a complex and compelling story began to emerge, she said.

"The most interesting finding for me is that we thought certain subcultures were only a Western phenomenon and did not exist here, but we had all of the major movements present here," she added.

Lõngused — a colloquial translation for both Estonian and foreign rockers — were a subculture of young people that developed in Estonia in the second half of the 1950s, and is one the most interesting subcultures of the time, she said. Similar subcultures in Western Europe and the USA were called rockers, Teddy Boys (UK), Greasers (USA) or Raggars (Scandinavia).

"We do not know much about the Teds from the United Kingdom right now, but if you start digging and searching, you will find a lot about them in the Soviet Estonian media, where they were condemned and ridiculed."

Concerning the Estonian Lõngused, Davidjants said that she was curious as to whether there were any girls among the lads. "We must be able find them; when I first started reading Soviet publications, I noticed a lot of loud female rock-and-roll'ing."

"For a very long time, our history writing has been male-centrist, perhaps because it has been written by men," she said.

"We often believe that subculture is about music, and I have discovered that was my own preconception as well, but for some people, it is about style, and for others, it is about literature. "Subcultures are very important for today's youth as well, she said. "I thought emos had disappeared but my 13-year-old daughter talks about them all the time!"

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:51

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

17:57

Opposition obstructs tax, benefit change amendment readings

17:28

Health Board: Until further notice, drink only boiled water in Kuressaare

17:23

Gallery: Family benefits cut protest held outside Riigikogu

16:52

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

15:51

State wants to redirect funds from wealthy municipalities to rural areas

15:38

Gallery: Snap military exercise Okas ends

15:15

Kanter: War not understood the same way as in Estonia elsewhere

14:47

Incoming climate secretary general to give up stake in company

14:01

Martin Mölder: On political discrimination

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07:38

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

06.05

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

08:07

Kuressaare ER head warns of stomach bug in the area

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

10:37

Swedish defense minister: Sweden should have joined NATO decades ago

06.05

Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day

06.05

Singer Alika more nervous about Eurovision result, than performance

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: