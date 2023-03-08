'Flo's Retrospective' wins at Baltic Most Beautiful Books competition

The most beautiful books of 2022 in the Baltic States were announced during the Vilnius Book Festival in February. "Flo's Retrospective," designed by Indrek Sirkel, was selected as the most beautiful book from Estonia.

This year, "Flo's Retrospective" was also chosen as one of Estonia's 25 most beautiful books. See below the display of Estonia's most beautiful books.

"Flo's Retrospective" is a catalogue of Estonian artists Flo Kasearu that was published on occasion of her first major retrospective exhibition – Flo's Retrospective – Ruhrfestspiele Art Exhibition 2022 at the Kunsthalle Recklinghausen in 2022.

Kasearu's work cuts across media and genres, working on socially urgent and politically relevant topics. She is born in Pärnu, Estonia, she studied at the Estonian Academy of Arts in Tallinn and the University of the Arts Berlin.

"Flo's Retrospective" is published by Tallinn-based independent publisher Lugemik and Kunsthalle Recklinghausen.

The Baltic competition has selected the most beautiful books of 2022 from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The jury included publisher Renate Punka from Latvia, graphic designer Jokubas Jacovskis from Lithuania, illustrator Ulla Saar from Estonia and guest expert Oleg Gryshchenko from Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!