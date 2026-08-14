Gallery: Artist Natalia Mirzoyan captures Estonia through a newcomer's eyes

Animator and artist Natalia Mirzoyan, director of the acclaimed short film "Winter in March," has opened a solo exhibition sharing her experience with settling in Estonia.

"Observations from Estonia" opened Thursday at the Nõmme House in Nõmme, the Tallinn district where Mirzoyan lives and works.

Born in Yerevan, Mirzoyan has studied sociology, painting and animation, earning a master's degree from the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA). She left Russia after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and moved to Estonia, where she has continued her creative work.

Her new solo exhibition features paintings and drawings inspired by her new surroundings, from Nõmme streets and Tallinn's urban landscape to Estonia's changing seasons and little everyday moments.

Mirzoyan's work combines the storytelling of animation with the immediacy of painting, offering a newcomer's perspective on familiar scenes.

Her animated short "Winter in March," made using fabric manipulation and stop-motion techniques, was selected for the La Cinef competition at the Cannes Film Festival last year. It has since screened at major animation festivals, won several awards and made the shortlist for the European Film Awards.

"Observations from Estonia" will remain on view at the Nõmme House through the end of September.

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