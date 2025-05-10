Ukrainian art exhibitions open at five Tallinn galleries for UKUfest

Friday marked the launch of the Ukrainian Art Festival, or UKUfest — Estonia's first festival dedicated to contemporary Ukrainian art — with new exhibitions opening simultaneously at five galleries across Tallinn.

Exhibitions were opened at the prominent Fotografiska Tallinn, Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center, Temnikova & Kasela Gallery, Truus Gallery and ArtDepoo Gallery.

Showcased in the exhibitions are works by Tania Ruda, Taras Bychko, Vira Minailova, Maya Kolesnik, Pavlo Mazai, Viktoria Berezina, Anton Hudo, Roman Minin, and Andrii Palval.

Many of the pieces were created especially for the festival.

On Sunday, May 11, the Kozytskyi Charity Foundation will host an auction at Kadriorg Art Museum, where the public can bid on a variety of works by contemporary Ukrainian artists including Igor Nekraha, Volodymyr Bohuslavskyi and Olena Sloboda.

Proceeds from the auction will be split evenly, with 50 percent going directly to the artists and the other 50 percent going toward acquiring medical transport for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, May 13, another auction will be held at the Noblessner Foundry, this time with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to the artists.

The Ukrainian artists can also be supported through the Osta.ee platform, where the rest of their works — those not on display at Noblessner — are available for purchase.

UKUfest's main and satellite programs will run through Monday, June 30. Click here to learn more.

