X!

Estonian art buyers have become more knowledgeable

News
Paintings by Tiit Pääsuke set price records at both the Haus and Allee gallery auctions..
Paintings by Tiit Pääsuke set price records at both the Haus and Allee gallery auctions.. Source: Antti Häkli / ERR
News

April and May are traditionally the season for art auctions. This spring, nearly 1,000 works are up for bidding, with a total estimated value of €3.5 million. Results from auctions already held show that about a quarter of the pieces went unsold, while another quarter sold for their starting price.

No one can say exactly how large Estonia's overall art market is, as a significant portion of works change hands directly in artists' studios.

Gallerist Siim Raie, whose master's thesis at the Estonian Academy of Arts examined why people buy art, says that in addition to the seven auction houses operating in Estonia, nearly 40 companies are involved in the art business. Many of them handle both the primary market — art sold directly from the artist — as well as exhibition work and the secondary market.

"The total volume of the Estonian art market is somewhere around €20 million per year. The same rule applies to the art market as to business in general: if something isn't on the shelf, it can't be bought. That means galleries and auction houses play a major role not only in shaping the overall direction but also in developing public taste and creating the market," Raie said.

Vernissage Gallery, which has operated in the art market for 24 years, brought 168 works by 85 artists to its weekend auction. The selection included older classics, artists from the Pallas school, as well as contemporary creators.

"The oldest piece is from 1847. It's a painting by August Matthias Hagen — a magnificent, museum-quality work with a starting price of just €18,000. The most recent work is by Liis Örd, completed in 2024, with a starting price of €2,600," said Vernissage gallerist Kristiina Radevall.

According to the seasoned gallerist, a work's price at auction can increase twentyfold or more.

"Last year, the most expensive piece was Villem Ormisson's painting "Portrait of a Blind Man," which sold for a hammer price of €195,000," Radevall said.

A new record for contemporary art was set at the recent spring auction of Haus Gallery. Tiit Pääsuke's 1989 painting inspired by traditional Estonian folk costume, which had a starting price of €24,000, sold for €133,000. At Allee Gallery, another Pääsuke work achieved the highest hammer price — €87,000.

Record prices were also set for works by Richard Uutmaa, Ando Keskküla and Valdur Ohakas.

Veteran gallerist Piia Ausman said that this year's auction participants made more deliberate decisions rather than being driven by emotion.

"If someone decides they want a particular work, they're more likely to pay more and stay in the bidding until the end, rather than look for alternatives. That's the general pattern. Over the past two years, the number of auction participants hasn't changed, but behavior has shifted slightly," said Ausman.

Still, nearly a quarter of the works put up for auction go unsold or are purchased for their starting price.

"As far as I've kept statistics, real bidding wars happen with only about a third of the works. That might also be a message to auction organizers: the days when everything could be sold at auction may be over for now, because participants expect a certain level of quality," Raie noted.

A study on art buyers by the international art fair Art Basel suggests that the biggest influence on the art market in the coming years will be generational change — the transfer of assets from one generation to the next.

"The secondary market is driven by three human tragedies: bankruptcy, divorce and inheritance. These are usually the moments when people have to decide how to divide up assets — what to sell and what to keep — and that's when generational shifts begin to take shape," Raie explained.

A shift is already visible in Estonia's market.

"In earlier years — and looking further back — it was Pallas school artists and pre-war art that dominated auctions and headlines. Today, most offerings consist of post-World War II art and artists," said Raie.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mari Peegel

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:45

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia-Belarus border after rise in migrant crossings

13:41

Current SEB building to be renovated after bank moves out

13:08

Rene Kundla: Estonian must not be turned into a beloved mother tongue by force

12:25

Tallinn's Luther Quarter to undergo €200 million investment

11:46

This year's Museum Night theme is 'Books in the Night'

11:10

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

10:41

Estonian art buyers have become more knowledgeable

10:02

This year's E-Monday sale day biggest to date

10:00

Ukrainian artist's Tammsaare Park intervention highlights vulnerability of culture

09:35

Medical institutions running into language barrier increasingly often

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.05

Bronze Soldier monument defaced with graffiti

09.05

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

11.05

Additional units deployed to Estonia by helicopter in Exercise Hedgehog

11.05

Donna the wallaby found dead after last week's escape in Rapla County

10.05

41-nation cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields concludes in Tallinn

11.05

Prime minister: Pressure is now turning on Russia

10.05

Two separate holidays marked in Narva on May 9

11:10

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo