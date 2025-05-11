X!

Gallery: Jevgeni Zolotko's curatorial exhibition opens at Tallinn City Gallery

News
Jevgeni Zolotko's exhibition
Jevgeni Zolotko's exhibition "Lilac" at Tallinn City Gallery. Source: Roman-Sten Tõnissoo
News

Artist Jevgeni Zolotko's curatorial debut exhibition "Lilac" opened at Tallinn City Gallery last week, bringing together lesser-known works by Jass Kaselaan, Kristjan Teder, and Eduard Wiiralt.

"Through the expressive – and at times contradictory – works of these artists, a nuanced whole takes shape, centered on the fundamental choices a person faces: the tension between anonymity and individuality, the one and the many, the original and the copy," Zolotko said of "Lilac."

"In addition to showcasing the work of some of Estonia's finest artists, I wish to add a dimension that feels urgent in today's socio-psychological context: the need to reflect on the individual's choices and the inevitabilities that come with surrendering one's will and identity in the name of belonging to a larger human collective."

"In addition to exhibiting the work of some of Estonia's finest artists, I would like to add an important dimension to the exhibition in today's socio-psychological context: the need to reflect on individual choices and the inevitability of giving up one's will and identity in order to belong to a larger human community," he said.

Jevgeni Zolotko approaches art and the artist, creation and life, with an equally demanding measure – one that arises from the kinds of choices that tend to vanish within comfort zones.

Zolotko assembles the overarching vision of his exhibitions from individual life stories, allowing broader social and historical patterns to emerge through them. He assembles exhibitions by blending the roles of artist, curator, designer, and dramatist – treating his chosen figures with empathy and affection, facing the crushing course of history with pain and, often, a sense of hopeless defiance.

 "Lilac" will remain open at the Tallinn City Gallery until July 13.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:15

Alar Karis: A mother is the center of a safe world

14:48

Bronze Soldier monument defaced with graffiti

14:20

Gallery: Jevgeni Zolotko's curatorial exhibition opens at Tallinn City Gallery

13:33

Paper sculpting artist: Origami is mathematical thinking with our hands

12:39

Additional units deployed to Estonia by helicopter in Exercise Hedgehog

11:58

Estonian International Center in Toronto hoping to open for Midsummer 2026

11:19

Prime minister: Pressure is now turning on Russia

10:42

Foreign minister: Aggressor must understand continuing the war will not pay off

09:58

Donna the wallaby found dead after last week's escape in Rapla County

09:15

Estonian and Latvian motorcycle clubs start spring with joint ride in southeast Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09.05

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

10.05

Two separate holidays marked in Narva on May 9

10.05

41-nation cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields concludes in Tallinn

09:58

Donna the wallaby found dead after last week's escape in Rapla County

10.05

Suspension of payment order processing challenges quick loan business model

10.05

Parempoolsed suggests expanding conscription to include women, cutting taxes

14:48

Bronze Soldier monument defaced with graffiti

08.05

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo