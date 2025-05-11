Gallery: Jevgeni Zolotko's curatorial exhibition opens at Tallinn City Gallery

Artist Jevgeni Zolotko's curatorial debut exhibition "Lilac" opened at Tallinn City Gallery last week, bringing together lesser-known works by Jass Kaselaan, Kristjan Teder, and Eduard Wiiralt.

"Through the expressive – and at times contradictory – works of these artists, a nuanced whole takes shape, centered on the fundamental choices a person faces: the tension between anonymity and individuality, the one and the many, the original and the copy," Zolotko said of "Lilac."

"In addition to showcasing the work of some of Estonia's finest artists, I wish to add a dimension that feels urgent in today's socio-psychological context: the need to reflect on the individual's choices and the inevitabilities that come with surrendering one's will and identity in the name of belonging to a larger human collective."

"In addition to exhibiting the work of some of Estonia's finest artists, I would like to add an important dimension to the exhibition in today's socio-psychological context: the need to reflect on individual choices and the inevitability of giving up one's will and identity in order to belong to a larger human community," he said.

Jevgeni Zolotko approaches art and the artist, creation and life, with an equally demanding measure – one that arises from the kinds of choices that tend to vanish within comfort zones.

Zolotko assembles the overarching vision of his exhibitions from individual life stories, allowing broader social and historical patterns to emerge through them. He assembles exhibitions by blending the roles of artist, curator, designer, and dramatist – treating his chosen figures with empathy and affection, facing the crushing course of history with pain and, often, a sense of hopeless defiance.

"Lilac" will remain open at the Tallinn City Gallery until July 13.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!