X!

Estonian artist Kristina Õllek completes residency program in Gateshead, UK

News
Estonian artist Kristina Õllek.
Estonian artist Kristina Õllek. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian artist Kristina Õllek has completed a residency program at the Baltic Center for Contemporary Art in Gateshead, North East England. During the residency, Õllek focused on the study of marine ecology, collaborating with researchers from Newcastle University and participating in marine expeditions.

Estonian artist Kristina Õllek has completed a residency program at the Baltic Center for Contemporary Art in Gateshead, North East England. During the residency, Õllek focused on the study of marine ecology, collaborating with researchers from Newcastle University and participating in marine expeditions.

Kristina Õllek drew inspiration from the local coastal environments, as well as the region's geological history, while also experiencing the deep impact of its industrial heritage.

Õllek's residency at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, known locally simply as "Baltic," is the latest chapter in a collaboration with the Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center (ECADC), whose Baltic|States program supports artists from the Baltic region by bringing together art professionals and institutions from both locations.

"The residency at Baltic has been a truly special experience," said Õllek. "I was invited by curator Emma Dean, whom I met a few years ago in Tallinn when she visited my studio. At the time, she was quietly preparing a marine ecology-themed exhibition, and my work caught her attention. Now, two years later, I am here at Baltic for a one-month residency to prepare for an upcoming exhibition, which will open here next fall."

ECADC's Baltic|States program began its cooperation with Lithuania in 2019 and expanded to include partners from Estonia and Latvia during 2023–2025. Baltic focuses on experimental and outstanding contemporary art that is impactful and meaningful on both personal and community levels. ECADC started working with the Baltic Center in 2023, with Maria Kapajeva being the first Estonian artist to complete the residency in Gateshead.

During the one-month residency, artists have the opportunity to meet local curators and art professionals, as well as visit various art institutions in the area. Participants are also invited to share their research and experiences with the public through open studio events, screenings, artist talks, or workshops.

View of the Tyne from the Baltic Center for Contemporary Art in Gateshead. Source: Michael Cole

They are also encouraged to find points of connection between the Baltic region and the North East of England, building networks with the artistic communities and creating dialogue that transcends borders and geographies at a time of rapid social and political change.

Tallinn-based artist Kristina Õllek works with photography, moving image and installation, as well as microbial and chemical processes, with a focus on investigating aquatic ecosystems, geological matter, and the human-altered environments. In her practice she uses a research-based approach, but within this she also incorporates her own fictitious and speculative perspectives.

Kristina Õllek's works have previously been shown in various international group and solo exhibitions including at Henie Onstad Kunstsenter (Oslo), Zeppelin Museum (Friedrichshafen), A Tale of A Tub (Rotterdam), Le Lieu Unique (Nantes), Screen City Biennial, (Stavanger), Fotomuseum Winterthur, Titanic gallery (Turku), Kai Art Center (Tallinn), Riga Photography biennial and Zuzeum (Riga) as well as Benaki Museum (Athens).

The residency is co-funded by the Estonian Ministry of Culture.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15.10

Justice chancellor: Competition Authority at fault in Elektrilevi case

15.10

Estonian artist Kristina Õllek completes residency program in Gateshead, UK

15.10

International art exhibition 'Superorganism' to open in Tartu this week

15.10

Gallery: Dozens of Tallinn's best-known buildings welcome visitors for 2024 Open House

15.10

Documentary filmed in Estonia about abducted Ukrainian children premieres in US

15.10

Kaja Kallas to have nine-member cabinet as European Commission vice-president

15.10

Temporary traffic changes in place on Tartu's Riia tänav Wednesday evening

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

15.10

Tallinn to open new municipal school

15.10

Research institutions see threat to academic freedom in new bill Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.10

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

15.10

AirBaltic small shareholder looking to buy Estonia's Nordica

15.10

EU member states immigration policies may raise arrivals at Estonia's borders

15.10

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

15.10

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

15.10

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee

14.10

Estonia may limit data retention obligation to specific areas, groups

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo