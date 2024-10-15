Estonian artist Kristina Õllek completes residency program in Gateshead, UK

Estonian artist Kristina Õllek has completed a residency program at the Baltic Center for Contemporary Art in Gateshead, North East England. During the residency, Õllek focused on the study of marine ecology, collaborating with researchers from Newcastle University and participating in marine expeditions.

Kristina Õllek drew inspiration from the local coastal environments, as well as the region's geological history, while also experiencing the deep impact of its industrial heritage.

Õllek's residency at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, known locally simply as "Baltic," is the latest chapter in a collaboration with the Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center (ECADC), whose Baltic|States program supports artists from the Baltic region by bringing together art professionals and institutions from both locations.

"The residency at Baltic has been a truly special experience," said Õllek. "I was invited by curator Emma Dean, whom I met a few years ago in Tallinn when she visited my studio. At the time, she was quietly preparing a marine ecology-themed exhibition, and my work caught her attention. Now, two years later, I am here at Baltic for a one-month residency to prepare for an upcoming exhibition, which will open here next fall."

ECADC's Baltic|States program began its cooperation with Lithuania in 2019 and expanded to include partners from Estonia and Latvia during 2023–2025. Baltic focuses on experimental and outstanding contemporary art that is impactful and meaningful on both personal and community levels. ECADC started working with the Baltic Center in 2023, with Maria Kapajeva being the first Estonian artist to complete the residency in Gateshead.

During the one-month residency, artists have the opportunity to meet local curators and art professionals, as well as visit various art institutions in the area. Participants are also invited to share their research and experiences with the public through open studio events, screenings, artist talks, or workshops.

View of the Tyne from the Baltic Center for Contemporary Art in Gateshead. Source: Michael Cole

They are also encouraged to find points of connection between the Baltic region and the North East of England, building networks with the artistic communities and creating dialogue that transcends borders and geographies at a time of rapid social and political change.

Tallinn-based artist Kristina Õllek works with photography, moving image and installation, as well as microbial and chemical processes, with a focus on investigating aquatic ecosystems, geological matter, and the human-altered environments. In her practice she uses a research-based approach, but within this she also incorporates her own fictitious and speculative perspectives.

Kristina Õllek's works have previously been shown in various international group and solo exhibitions including at Henie Onstad Kunstsenter (Oslo), Zeppelin Museum (Friedrichshafen), A Tale of A Tub (Rotterdam), Le Lieu Unique (Nantes), Screen City Biennial, (Stavanger), Fotomuseum Winterthur, Titanic gallery (Turku), Kai Art Center (Tallinn), Riga Photography biennial and Zuzeum (Riga) as well as Benaki Museum (Athens).

The residency is co-funded by the Estonian Ministry of Culture.

