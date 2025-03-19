X!

New exhibition exploring dynamics of public and private space opens at Kai Art Center

Flo Kasearu.
Flo Kasearu. Source: Krõõt Tarkmeel
A new solo exhibition by Flo Kasearu is set to open at Tallinn's Kai Art Center this Saturday (March 22). "BANANA – Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anyone" explores the dynamics of public and private space through the lens of the "NIMBY" ("Not In My Backyard") phenomenon.

The exhibition, which was curated by Kari Conte, invites visitors to engage in discussions about urban and rural development, public participation, local values, and property rights.

"BANANA" contains a combination of installations, paintings, video, photography, and sculpture to create narratives about the dynamics of inclusion and exclusion that define contemporary development and the complexities of land use.

According to a press release, through the works in "BANANA," artist Flo Kasearu asks what a community's responsibility to the greater good is when development reaches its doorsteps.

When it comes to specific proposals, people are typically divided between those with "NIMBY" ("Not In My Backyard") views, and those who say "YIMBY" ("Yes In My Backyard").

Typically, NIMBY perspectives regard development as negative or harmful – regardless of whether this perception is justified – while YIMBY supporters see it as beneficial for society as a whole, although this is not always the case.

The exhibition includes over 50 newly-commissioned and recent works exploring these timely ideological and political disagreements.

***

"BANANA – Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anyone" by Flo Kasearu opens at Kai Art Center on Saturday, March 22 and will remain on display until August 3.

A joint tour of the exhibition with artist Flo Kasearu and curator Kari Conte (in English) will take place on Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

