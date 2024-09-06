Gallery: Foto Tallinn opens at Kai Art Center

Art fair Foto Tallinn will take place at Noblessner's Kai Art Center from September 6-8 and is dedicated to promoting and introducing contemporary photographic art.

The exhibition, which takes place every two years, offers artists a format to present their recent works, reach new audiences and form professional relationships. It also functions as a platform for facilitating and initiating international collaboration.

The fair's program includes artist talks, panel discussions, seminars, book launches and curated tours of the fair.

Foto Tallinn also offers the possibility to learn more about buying and collecting (photographic) art.

The participants were selected by a jury of international photography professionals, including Senior Editor of the US-based photography platform Aperture, Brendan Embser, the Founder and Artistic Director of Bologna-based PhMuseum and PhMuseum Days International Photography Festival Giuseppe Oliverio, and the Executive Director and board member of the Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center (ECADC) and Artistic Director of Kai Art Center Karin Laansoo.

The jury highlighted the tight competition and the high quality of the final selection.

Laansoo said: "Compared to previous editions, we can see a stronger focus on documentary photography, which is also understandable considering the current global events

