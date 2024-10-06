X!

Gallery: 9th Tallinn Applied Art Triennial 'The Fine Lines of Constructiveness'

The Fine Lines of Constructiveness at Kai Art Center.
The main exhibition of the Applied Art Triennial "The Fine Lines of Constructiveness" featuring work from 27 solo artists and groups from the Baltic and Nordic countries opened at Kai Art Center on Saturday.

The curator of the exhibition is glass artist Maret Sarapu. 

"Constructiveness can be characterized by clarity, straightforwardness and optimality. It is aimed at development, creative progress, (re)constitution. Constructiveness may emerge when means are scarce, energy is low, or when the need to sustain one another has been acknowledged," she said.

"The artists exhibited at the triennial are interested in experimenting with new symbioses, finding new ways of usage, and there is clearly also a concern for sustainability – what happens to the material before and after the life span of the object."

The Tallinn Applied Art Triennial is an international art event that has been taking place since 1997, organized by the NGO Tallinn Applied Art Triennial Society.

The triennial aims to contribute to the development of contemporary and conceptual applied art.

The Fine Lines of Constructiveness is open at Kai Art Center until February 16, 2025. 

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

