Applied art museum show explores relationship between artists and materials

"Between Borders, Between Materials," a new exhibition at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design (ETDM), explores the close relationship between artists and materials, filling the museum's first-floor hall with works by more than 40 artists.

Curators Ingrid Allik and Karin Paulus have selected works by both contemporary artists and classics whose work speaks the same language as the new pieces.

"It seemed to us that each artist here has a somewhat transcendental approach, meaning that for them, it's often normal to combine different materials, different technologies, and in a way, there's this organic environment within them," explained Paulus.

While the exhibition highlights materials like glass and clay, new arrivals are given the stage to share as well.

"For example, we have Hannah Segerkrantz's space rocks made from hemp concrete, and Mari Lemet, who works in both Estonia and Milan," Paulus highlighted. "She has a 3D-printed dress, which in some ways feels futuristic. And perhaps what we can take away from that is how these familiar materials, like clay or glass, can be used so freshly, and we can actually also see internationally how they're being rediscovered, in a way."

"The objects are only conditionally functional — while one might use them as a brooch, vase, or knife, their primary purpose is to offer the experience of encountering art," according to a press release.

The exhibition "Between Borders, Between Materials" will remain open at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design (ETDM) through Friday, September 19.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

