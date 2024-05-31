Gallery: Jevgeni Zolotko's solo exhibition 'The Secret of Adam' opens at Kumu

News
Open gallery
52 photos
News

The solo exhibition by Estonian sculptor and installation artist Jevgeni Zolotko "The Secret of Adam" ("Aadama saladus") opened on May 30 in Kumu, displaying both his early and newer works.

Instead of dealing with the topical and political, the context of Zolotko's art is Western cultural history in the broadest sense, embracing antiquity, the Bible, belles-lettres, philosophy and folklore, Kumu says. His works deal with human existence: life, death, loneliness, silence and decay, as well as hope

Curator Triin Tulgiste-Toss, to whom the artist also dedicated the exhibition, said: "While it is often possible to point out shifts in artists' choices of subject matter or emphasis over time, Zolotko's art can be compared to a tower: every new work of art grows out of the previous one, specifying and elaborating on what has been said. "The Secret of Adam" combines previously used elements and those that have been developed further with completely new ones, returning to the central issue in Zolotko's art: the question of the relationship between things and language."

Zolotko graduated with a bachelor's from the Department of Sculpture of the Tartu Art College in 2008 and then went on to gain a master's in 2010 from the Department of Sculpture of the Estonian Academy of Arts. He has taught at various higher educational institutions in Estonia and as the gallerist-project manager at the gallery of the Tartu Art College.

In 2011, Zolotko received the first-ever Köler Prize from the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia. A year later, he received the Anton Starkopf Sculpture Award and in 2020 the annual award of the Visual and Applied Arts Endowment of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

From 2021-2023, he was one of the recipients of the national artist's salary.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Harri Tiido: On nature's evil

12:28

SDE name Anti Allas next RMK supervisory board member

12:22

Minister: Language Board can address Narva teachers Estonian issue

12:15

Gallery: Tõnu Tamm's exhibition 'Over the River' opens in Tartu

11:48

Gallery: Jevgeni Zolotko's solo exhibition 'The Secret of Adam' opens at Kumu

11:24

ERR in Kharkiv: Civilians try to keep up a 'normal' life where possible

10:39

Replacing an ID lost when traveling to become easier

10:10

European Parliament elections 2024 advance voting starts Monday

09:54

Coliform bacteria found in Tartu drinking water, serious contamination prevented

09:43

Omniva to cut the number of post offices by a fifth

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.05

Minister: Russia may be using drones to survey Estonian sites of interest

30.05

Border costs rise by €4 million after Russia land swap scrapped

30.05

Estonia spending €500,000 on reburying Red Army soldiers' remains

30.05

President proclaims Russian frozen asset law

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

09:54

Coliform bacteria found in Tartu drinking water, serious contamination prevented

30.05

Only two beaches receive Blue Flag awards this summer

30.05

Wetter, cooler weather forecast in Estonia as May turns to June

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo