Gallery: 'Latin American Art and Europe' exhibition opens at Kumu

News
Open gallery
41 photos
News

Estonia's first large-scale exhibition of Latin American Art opened at Kumu Art Museum on Thursday. "History and Mystery: Latin American Art and Europe" displays works from the Spanish colonial rule and 20th-century South American modernist pieces.

This is the first time Latin American art has been exhibited on such a large scale in Estonia. This has been made possible through collaboration with The Phoebus Foundation in Antwerp, which owns one of Europe's largest collections of Latin American art.

The exhibition features art from two eras: the Spanish Colonial period from the 17th to the 19th century, and the 20th century works from Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, and Venezuela modernist art.

The exhibition focuses on the relations in art between Latin America and Europe. In the colonial period, art was a powerful medium to spread Christianity and justify the social hierarchies imposed by the Spanish colonial rule.

In the 20th century, a different relationship emerged: many young Latin American artists went on to study in Paris, Madrid, and Barcelona, and with exiled artists from Europe working on-site. In both colonial art and 20th-century modernist art, the European influences merged with local indigenous cultures, resulting in a unique Latin American visual language.

A separate part of the exhibition is a showcase of works by the surrealist artist and writer Leonora Carrington (1917–2011) in the project room on the 4th floor.

The exhibition is open until November 3, 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:36

Gallery: 'Latin American Art and Europe' exhibition opens at Kumu

12:09

Swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov breaks Estonian record to reach European final

12:03

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

11:30

Statistics: Estonia's dwelling price index up 7.8 percent on year

10:54

Rescue Board issues Midsummer safety suggestions

10:22

Security experts: More Russian troops have been taken to Ukraine from the region

09:51

Around 60 percent of working-age Ukrainian refugees have found a job in Estonia

09:23

Where to find healthcare and crisis support in Tallinn during Midsummer

08:52

Estonia's Indrek Saar heading into Council of Europe secretary election as favorite

08:25

Police focusing on traffic, domestic violence, public order over Midsummer

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.06

New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unveiled

20.06

Estonia buys Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France Updated

12:03

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

20.06

ERR in Riga: Estonian bus company made Latvia change its public transport system

19.06

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

20.06

Estonian PM: Meloni said Monday she is not after any EU top post for ECR

20.06

PPA closes Narva border crossing point after long queue forms

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo