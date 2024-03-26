Gallery: Exhibition of Elisàr von Kupffer and Jaanus Samma's work opens at Kumu

News
Open gallery
26 photos
News

The exhibition "Elisarion. Elisàr von Kupffer and Jaanus Samma", which brings together the works of Baltic-German artist Elisàr von Kupffer (1872–1942) and Jaanus Samma (1982) is on show at Kumu Art Museum until September.

Kupffer, also known as Elisarion, was a colorful personality, versatile creator and something of a visionary, the museum said. He was passionate about painting, literature, art history and philosophy. He was also one of the founders of the neo-religious movement Clarism (German klar "clear").

Today, Kupffer, who was born near Ambla in Järva County, is recognized as a pioneer who promoted tolerance for people of different sexual orientations.

In the exhibition, his homoerotic paintings, influenced by ancient and Renaissance art, are in dialogue with contemporary works by Jaanus Samma, who explores the sexuality of Estonian peasants and queer folk art.

His works highlight the relationship between Estonian peasants and the German-speaking elite: a fusion of fear, hostility and desire, and a juxtaposition of the high and the low.

Samma has created a new video work for the exhibition, The Clear World of the Blissful. 

The exhibition is open until September 8, 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:06

Kiik: The Tallinn coalition had reached its natural end

20:15

Bank of Estonia: 6 month Euribor may start to fall in spring

19:45

Gasoline prices unlikely to rise further

19:25

Gallery: Exhibition of Elisàr von Kupffer and Jaanus Samma's work opens at Kumu

18:39

Gallery: Street artist Gutface's first solo exhibition on show in Portugal

18:04

Competition Authority must return €1 million supervision fee to Eesti Energia

17:36

Tartu Art Museum's original Salvador Dali sketch to go on public display

17:10

Nearly 300 startups vying for €1 million at Latitude59 Pitch Competition

16:50

Ossinovski: City of Tallinn does not need such a large media department

16:44

Urmas Espenberg to quit EKRE

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10:02

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

25.03

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

08:24

City Plaza 2 construction work still delayed

25.03

SDE to leave Tallinn coalition

25.03

Estonia marks 75th anniversary of March deportations

25.03

Gallery: Candles lit to commemorate 1949 March deportations anniversary

25.03

Estonia has approximately 20 substantive disputes with EU Commission

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo