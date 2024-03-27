Saaremaa Museum director steps down after four months in office

Olari Vainokivi
Olari Vainokivi Source: ERR
The director of Saaremaa's main museum in Kuressaare has resigned after only four months on the job, following complaints relating to management and communication, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

An open letter from 18 museum employees had complained about "serious" management issues with regard to Olari Vainokivi (pictured) as director.

Tõnu Sepp, project manager at the museum, told AK: "This letter was literally a cry for help. We simply could not continue like this anymore; something had to change radically. If not, a large number of people would have left their jobs."

The museum's board heard both parties at a meeting Monday.

Saaremaa Museum's board chair, Aivar Aru, said after this meeting: "Board member Olari Vainokivi expressed his desire to terminate his employment relationship and resign in the interests of preserving the good name of the Saaremaa Museum, and to restore peace at work in the museum. /.../ This was his personal desire."

"The museum will certainly not be left leaderless," he added, noting that there are several options for finding a new director.

Tõnu Sepp added: "The management and communication culture that had developed at the museum over the last few months literally hindered work. It was a direct source of conflict."

Vainokivi rejects the charges themselves, saying he has become an undeserved victim of false accusations and defamation, which in turn serve to jeopardize the reputation and future of the Saaremaa Museum.

Both his inner conviction and feedback from the board provide no reason to substantively accept any of the charges, Vainokivi went on via a written statement, after declining to appear on camera.

Aivar Aru said the initial negotiations and targeted searches for a replacement as director have begun.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

