Statistics: Foreign and domestic travel volumes both grew on year to 2023

News
Arrivals and departures signs at Tallinn Airport.
Arrivals and departures signs at Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The number of both domestic and foreign tourism trips grew in Estonia in 2023, state agency Statistics Estonia reported Wednesday.

In 2023, the number of outbound trips rose by 40 percent on year.

The rise for domestic trips in 2023 compared with 2022 was half that, at 20 percent, the agency reported.

The main outbound destinations of choice were Finland, Latvia, Italy and Turkey, the agency said.

Commenting on the results, Sigrid Saagpakk, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that Estonian residents mainly travel for vacation purposes. "Nearly 1.7 million domestic and 980,000 outbound holiday trips took place last year," she said.

"Of the 3.2 million overnight domestic trips, close to 30 percent (also 980,000) consisted of visits to friends or relatives," Saagpakk went on.

Nearly 13 percent (193,300) of the 1.5 million outbound overnight trips were to visit friends, while 19 percent (286,100) were business trips.

A total of 360,000 overnight domestic business trips were made in 2023, Saagpakk added.

Most (90 percent of the total) domestic trips were short in duration, between one and three nights,

Conversely, less than half (40 percent) of outbound trips were of a similarly short duration, the agency reported.

A total of 34 percent of outbound trips lasted between four and seven nights; 20 percent were longer than seven nights.

Duration of outbound trips. Source: Statistics Estonia

Neighboring countries remain popular outbound destinations.

"The most-visited foreign countries are Estonia's neighbors Finland (with 193,900 trips in 2023) and Latvia (184,000 trips). The next most popular foreign destinations were Italy (100,400) and Turkey (77,600)," Saagpakk went on.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the volume of visits to Russia in 2023 was about a quarter of the 2019 total.

As for domestic breaks, Saagpakk said: "For years, the most popular domestic destinations have been Harju, Pärnu and Tartu counties, followed by Ida-Viru County and Saaremaa."

4.9 million accommodation nights were booked abroad, by those making foreign visits, across all types of accommodation businesses.

In Estonia, paid accommodation options (3.1 million nights total in 2023) was popular, though non-paid accommodation was also heavily utilized, Statistics Estonia said.

"For instance, a total of 2.8 million nights were spent at an acquaintance's or relative's residence in 2023," Saagpakk added.

Business travel expenditures rising

On average, an Estonian traveler spends €179 on a domestic trip, Statistics Estonia reported.

On this, Saagpakk said: "Compared with 2021 and 2022, the amount has remained quite constant. The largest increase in spending on domestic trips took place after 2019, when the average expenditure stood at around €130."

Saagpakk added that the per-person domestic holiday expenditure averaged at €220 in 2023; far from being costlier, the reported per person figure for business trips was actually lower in 2023, at €185.

The figure per person was much higher with foreign trips, again as might be expected given their duration and distances travel.

The average here stood at €1,080, up from €860 in 2021.

"Transport (at 36 percent of the total) and accommodation (30 percent) accounted for the bulk of the costs," Saagpakk said.

Outbound trip expenses. Source: Statistics Estonia

In this case, those taking business trips spent more (€1,280 per person), albeit only by around €100 per person, than those vacationing, Statistics Estonia reported.

Statistics Estonia has been conducting a Tourism Survey commissioned by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office of the European Union, for over a decade now, with the aim of obtaining objective tourism statistics comparable between EU countries.

The survey samples 2,500 people each quarter.

More detailed data on tourism is available from the Statistics Estonia website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Eesti Ekspress: Former minister confidant tried to get prosecutor general to resign

11:19

Riigikogu Speaker Hussar in Kyiv: Ukraine's future is in EU and NATO

10:41

Poll shows trust in government ministers waning

10:16

Estonia hosting Switzerland in beach soccer friendlies next month

10:11

Statistics: Foreign and domestic travel volumes both grew on year to 2023

09:37

Norstat ratings: Reform party support slump lowest in five years

09:35

Final Eesti Päevaleht print edition publishes

08:58

Henry Sildaru takes slopestyle bronze in challenging conditions in Italy

08:24

Estonian men's football team goes down 2-1 away to Finland

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.03

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

26.03

City Plaza 2 construction work still delayed

26.03

Pere: We can now look in the mayor's closet

26.03

Mihhail Kõlvart doubts Ossinovski becoming mayor

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

26.03

Expert: Mistake for Poland to not shoot down Russian missile in its airspace

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo