Long-serving ISS deputy director Aleksander Toots steps down

Internal Security Service (ISS) deputy director Aleksander Toots stepped back from the role on Thursday (March 28) after 16 years in the role. He will be replaced by Taavi Narits.

Toots worked for 15 years in Virumaa, now Ida- and Lääne-Viru counties, followed by 16 years in office as ISS deputy director, the agency said in a statement.

During this time the ISS; known in Estonian by the acronym KAPO, has successfully rendered acting against the interests of Estonia's security sufficiently difficult.

"It's only viable to achieve these results over such a long period by working together as an efficient team," Toots said. "I have tried to give my best for the good of the Estonian state."

ISS Director Margo Palloson noted Toots' contribution would be hard to overestimate: "He is definitely one of the most legendary of counterintelligence officers."

"The 23 cases that ended with a guilty verdict, involving perpetrators acting mostly on behalf of Russia, but also for China, speak for themselves; in securing safety, the results count," Palloson said.

Incoming deputy director Taavi Narits has ample experience in countering Russian intelligence and influence operations, and has contributed significantly to very important cases, Palloson added.

Narits said he understands the significance of the responsibility he is taking on.

"In the light of the war in Ukraine and Russia's aggression, the ISS' role and tasks are of extraordinary importance. We have to ensure Estonia's freedom, survival, and, where necessary, prevent war, by thwarting intelligence and influence operations against Estonia," he said.

Narits has served with the ISS both in its headquarters and in regional departments, in recent years he was head of the office.

The minister of the interior appoints the ISS deputy director at the recommendation of the director of the ISS.

Narits starts in his new position next Monday, April 1.

