Kumu cultural documentary series begins with Tanya Tagaq's 'Ever Deadly'

The new season of the Kumu Art Museum's cultural documentary series opens next Wednesday with a screening of Tanya Tagaq's movie "Ever Deadly," which tells the story of the Inuit people. All documentaries shown in the series are free to attend and feature English subtitles.

According to a press release, "Ever Deadly" is an immersive, visceral music and cinema experience featuring Tanya Tagaq, an avant-garde Inuk throat singer, and was created in collaboration with the award-winning film-maker Chelsea McMullan. The documentary explores Tagaq's transformations of sound in the context of colonial fallout, natural freedom and Canadian history.

In the movie, viewers witness Tagaq's intimate relationship with the Nuna – the Land – a living, breathing organism present in all forms of her improvised performances. "Ever Deadly" interweaves concert footage with stunning sequences filmed on location in Nunavut, seamlessly bridging landscapes, stories and songs with pain, anger and triumph, all through the musical expressions of one of the most innovative performers of our time.

Ants Johanson, a traditional musician, will introduce the event, which takes place in the Kumu Auditorium on Wednesday, January 10 from 6 p.m.

A total of eight movies will be screened during this year's winter season of the Kumu cultural documentary series.

In "The Last Farm of Amsterdam" by Dutch director Bart Melief, an organic farm on the Lutkemeer peninsula, between Schiphol Airport and Amsterdam, is threatened with closure and to be replaced by an industrial zone. The movie follows the developments of the small farm as different visions for the future collide and can be seen on January 17.

What was in Adolf Hitler's vast library? That is the question German documentary filmmakers Jascha Hannover and Claus Bredenbrock explore in their movie "The Books He Didn't Burn," which is shown on January 24.

Homecoming Source: Press materials

The material cultural heritage of the Sámi people, including many sacred objects taken from them over the centuries, is scattered in museums around the world. Now the National Museum of Finland has decided to open up its collection and return those objects.

What this means for the Sámi, and whether it could mark a turning point in attitudes towards cultural treasures stolen from indigenous peoples during colonial times, is the subject of the movie to be screened on January 31: "Homecoming" by Finnish filmmakers Suvi West and Anssi Kömi.

The winter season also sees screenings of four films related to the theme of architecture.

On February 7, U.S. director Jason Andrew Cohn's movie "Modernism, Inc." tells the story of the career of American architect and industrial designer Eliot Noyes, which came to an end in the second half of the 1960s when a new generation questioned the mentality of unbridled consumerism.

In "The Power of Utopia: Living With Le Corbusier in Chandigarh," which will be shown on February 19, directors Karin Bucher and Thomas Karrer explore how much remains of Le Corbusier's idea of the perfect city, which he had attempted to realize in Chandigarh, northern India.

This is followed on February 21 with German director Jan Schmidt-Garre's "The Promise: Architect BV Doshi," which examines one of India's most famous architects, Balkrishna Doshi, a local pioneer of modernist and brutalist architecture.

The Promise: Architect VB Doshi. Source: Press materials

The winter season ends on February 28 with the screening of "Skin of Glass" by Denise Zmekhol, daughter of Brazilian architect Roger Zmekhol. In the film, Zmekhol examines the sad fate of her father's most famous work, the 24-storey office building Pele de Vidro in São Paulo, as Brazilian society rapidly changes. "Skin of Glass" was awarded the prize for Best Documentary Feature at last year's International Architecture Film Festival in Barcelona.

All screenings are free and movies contain English subtitles.

More information about the Kumu documentary series can be found here.

