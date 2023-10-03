Gallery: Kumu exhibition showcases three Baltic female artists' works

News
Kumu Art Gallery's latest exhibition: Unframed: Leis, Tabaka, Rožanskaitė
Kumu Art Gallery's latest exhibition: Unframed: Leis, Tabaka, Rožanskaitė Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Artworks by three Baltic female artists will be on display at Tallinn's Kumu Art Museum until February 2024.

"Unframed: Leis, Tabaka, Rožanskaite" focuses on the works of Malle Leis (1940–2017), Maija Tabaka (1939) and Marija Terese Rožanskaitė (1933–2007) from the late Soviet era of the 1970s and 1980s.

All three artists challenged contemporary art discourses through non-conventional approaches to self-representation, ways of creating space and reflections on being artists, the museum said in a press release.

"Leis, Tabaka and Rožanskaite were all exceptional artists in Soviet-occupied Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The education they got from art institutes in Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius in the 1950s and 1960s was similar in terms of its ideological and aesthetic principles, but soon they all moved beyond those principles: not necessarily by directly opposing their current art discourses, but by navigating them in ways that shifted and blurred the meanings of seemingly straightforward motifs and gestures," it says.

The exhibition closes on Feburary 25, 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:37

ISS: Russia uses free education to recruit students to intelligence service

21:06

Gallery: Kumu exhibition showcases three Baltic female artists' works

20:11

Foreign minister opens Ukrainian bridge rebuilt with Estonia's support

19:45

Tartu residents can vote in participative budget from October 5

19:11

Tallinn's Christmas Market returns on December 1

18:43

PPA files suspicion against donation platform for misappropriation of funds

18:12

Survey: Customers losing interest in domestic food products

17:51

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

17:35

Kaja Kallas advises press to pin more blame on Kaljulaid in Alexela case

17:20

Education minister has not intervened in Mailis Reps case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

08:07

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

02.10

Estonia purchasing ATACMS as US presses on with replacement system

02.10

Early medieval Estonia's favorite color was 'blackish blue'

02.10

Top NATO general: All of society must pitch in to secure eastern flank

02.10

September 2023 in Estonia the warmest since records began

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: