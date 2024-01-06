Free entry at top Tallinn museums on first 'Museum Sunday' of 2024

This weekend sees Tallinn's first "Museum Sunday" of 2024, with free entry available to a number of the city's top museums.

Since March 2022, on the first Sunday of every month entry fees have been waived for visitors to a select number of Tallinn's city-owned museums.

The aim of "Museum Sundays" is to draw attention to the rich cultural life and daily activities happening at Tallinn's museums, as well as to improve accessibility, both for Tallinners and visitors to the Estonian capital.

On "Museum Sundays" there is a free entrance to the following Tallinn museums:

The Tallinn City Life Museum (Vene street 17)

The Photo Museum (Raekoja 4/6)

The Kiek in de Kök Fortifications Museum with bastion walkways (Komandandi tee 2)

The Tallinn Russian Museum (Pikk 29a)

The Peter I House Museum (Mäekalda 2)

Vilde Museum (Roheline aas 3)

Tammsaare Museum (Koidula 12a)

The Mati Unt Museum (L. Koidula 17)

Kalamaja Museum (Kotzebue 16)

Tallinn Art Hall Lasnamäe pavilion (Jaan Koorti 24)

Nõmme Museum (Jaama 18) - Jan 7.

Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (Kursi 5)

Due to the popularity of "Museum Sundays," there may be a need to limit the number of visitors in some museums at any one time. Visitors are there for advised to allow for some possible waiting time at museum entrances.

As a result of the high level of interest in "Museum Sundays," it is also necessary to register your visit in advance by "buying" a free ticket online here. Free tickets are available up to two months in advance.

On "Museum Sundays" the listed museums are open free of charge to individual visitors, though guided group visits are not accepted on these days.

More information is available here and here.

