First monthly 'Tartu Art Week' begins this January

Next Wednesday, January 10, the first ever "Tartu Art Week" begins. During the event, art galleries and museums in Estonia's City of Good Thoughts will open their doors for free- There will also be a range of art tours, meetings with artists and new exhibitions on offer for visitors.

Starting this January, Tartu Art Week will take place on the second week of every month. All Tartu Art Week events are either free of charge or included in the price of a regular museum ticket. The Art Week is accompanied by the introduction of a new Tartu Art Card, which will available at all of the city's art institutions.

According to Stella Mõttus, Program Manager of the Kogo Gallery, Tartu Art Week will make art in the city more accessible.

"We put our heads together with all the art institutions in Tartu and found that although Tartu is full of different galleries and museums, information about our program for the people of the city is very patchy. From now on, we have an umbrella organization that brings together all the art institutions in Tartu, making it much easier to keep track of all the exhibitions and public programs," Mõttus explained.

Kogo Gallery. Source: Luisa Greta Vilo

"Tartu Art Week creates all these opportunities to encounter new art forms, artists and other art enthusiasts every month and therefore discover Tartu as a result. Besides the big museums, we also have a number of small, but good quality galleries here that are happy to welcome new people," said Mõttus, who added that the inaugural program is jam-packed and varied.

Among the galleries and museums participating in the January 2024 Tartu Art Week program are Jakobi Gallery, Tartu Art House, Kogo Gallery, HAKI Gallery, Tartu Art Museum (Tartmus) and R Gallery.

The first Tartu Art Week takes place from January 10 – 14.

More information about Tartu Art Week including the full program for January 2024 is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!