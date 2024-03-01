Tartu's Aparaaditehas to host twelfth Gallery Night this Friday

The first Gallery Night of Tartu's Capital of Culture year is set to take place this Friday in and around Aparaaditehas. Seven exhibition openings are planned for the evening, along with a dance performance, free tours and an afterparty.

During what is the twelfth Gallery Night to take place at Tartu's Aparaaditehas, all three restaurants in the quarter are set to participate for the first time, with new exhibitions also opening there.

Among the expected highlights are the opening of Helsinki-based multidisciplinary visual artist Kaisu Koivisto's new exhibition "From this World" at the Haki Gallery and "Octopus Roccoco" by Kateryna Berlova, Eike Eplik, Alexei Gordin, Ivars Grāvlejs, Krišs Salmanis, Sabīne Vernere and Elīna Vītola at the Kogo Gallery.

On the Balcony Gallery will be an exhibition by TYPA's residency artist Liis Ring's entitled "The tangible present". The exhibition is about a healing process and a restoration through the practice of being present. It is both an atonement, a gapfiller and a bridge between the past and the present, utopia and reality.

Anna-Liisa Sääsk's new exhibition "KERA" is also set to open at Plantarium by Jardin.

Inspired by a two-month stay in Georgia, "KERA" reflects on how, no matter how far away we live in a corner of the world, or whether we are part of any single social, political, religious or other type of group, we all belong to one giant system, the ramifications and connections of which are difficult to grasp.

A selection of free tours of the galleries and the Aparaaditehas complex will also take place during the evening in both English and Ukrainian, with pre-registration.

More information, including the full program for the Gallery Night event, and how to register for the tours is available here.

