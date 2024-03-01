X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Tartu's Aparaaditehas to host twelfth Gallery Night this Friday

News
Aparaaditehas in Tartu.
Aparaaditehas in Tartu. Source: Madli Viigimaa
News

The first Gallery Night of Tartu's Capital of Culture year is set to take place this Friday in and around Aparaaditehas. Seven exhibition openings are planned for the evening, along with a dance performance, free tours and an afterparty.

During what is the twelfth Gallery Night to take place at Tartu's Aparaaditehas, all three restaurants in the quarter are set to participate for the first time, with new exhibitions also opening there.

Among the expected highlights are the opening of Helsinki-based multidisciplinary visual artist Kaisu Koivisto's new exhibition "From this World" at the Haki Gallery and "Octopus Roccoco" by Kateryna Berlova, Eike Eplik, Alexei Gordin, Ivars Grāvlejs, Krišs Salmanis, Sabīne Vernere and Elīna Vītola at the Kogo Gallery.

On the Balcony Gallery will be an exhibition by TYPA's residency artist Liis Ring's entitled "The tangible present". The exhibition is about a healing process and a restoration through the practice of being present. It is both an atonement, a gapfiller and a bridge between the past and the present, utopia and reality.

Anna-Liisa Sääsk's new exhibition "KERA" is also set to open at Plantarium by Jardin.

Inspired by a two-month stay in Georgia, "KERA" reflects on how, no matter how far away we live in a corner of the world, or whether we are part of any single social, political, religious or other type of group, we all belong to one giant system, the ramifications and connections of which are difficult to grasp.

A selection of free tours of the galleries and the Aparaaditehas complex will also take place during the evening in both English and Ukrainian, with pre-registration.

More information, including the full program for the Gallery Night event, and how to register for the tours is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:58

Estonian MPs to visit Taiwan

15:33

Coalition MPs call for closer Estonia-Israel relations

14:53

Revamped Laikmaa tänav to feature new design and more greenery

14:15

One in 10 people in Estonia may have genetic protection against HIV

13:48

Estonia's Henri Drell impresses again for Windy City Bulls

13:26

Igor Gräzin: I'd rejoin Reform Party the day after Kaja Kallas stepped down

12:55

Tartu's Aparaaditehas to host twelfth Gallery Night this Friday

12:33

Tallinn hoping to start work on Kristiine light traffic tunnels in fall

12:12

Eesti 200 MP: Chance missed to put EU payments proposal before Riiigikogu

11:29

Izmailova: Value conflicts in Eesti 200 have been going on for some time

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.02

Estonia, Latvia's 2022 naturalization rates lowest in EU

29.02

Military exercise taking place in Tallinn's Filtri tee area on Thursday

28.02

Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

29.02

EDF commander on Palm's active duty retirement: He felt he wasn't trusted

29.02

Tallinn releases new guide to create sexual harrassment-free nightlife

28.02

Overview: What is being done and what is planned for Rail Baltica

29.02

Kaja Kallas: We have to keep in mind Moldova as well when assisting Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: