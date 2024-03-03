Photos: Tartu hosts 12th Gallery Night

Tartu's Aparaaditehas hosted the 12th Gallery Night Friday, with seven new exhibitions opened, a dance performance and various tours.

The night began at the R galerii with the opening of Ukrainian artist Olena Hnatiuk's digital illustrations exhibition and continued at the HAKI Gallery where Finnish artist Kaisu Koivisto's sculpture exhibition premiered. Restaurants Trikster Tihane and Kolm Tilli displayed Finnish painter Antti Eklund's works, Jaanika Bahval's clay paintings exhibition was opened at the Redwall office gallery, while the Redwall hallway gallery exhibited Virgylia Soosaar's garbage art exhibition. Katrin Maask's digital graphics exhibition was opened at the Aparaat restaurant and Pallas student Anna-Liisa Sääsk's graphics opened at the Plantarium flower shop.

Additionally, the TYPA printing and paper art center, Aparaaditehas' balcony gallery, Kodo Gallery, Ag47 photo gallery, Biblioteek, Paintbar Stuudio and the Puhvet ja Wale Vaal galerii at the Samelin shoe factory stayed open longer.

The next Gallery Night will be held as part of the Aparaaditehas Festival on August 30.

